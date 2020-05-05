How to Approach the Next American Airlines Stock Breakout

Airline stocks are the redheaded stepchildren of 2020. They’ve been beaten down and tossed in the trash. Even Warren Buffett felt the need to jettison them from his portfolio. Last week’s earnings report for American Airlines (NYSE: AAL ) was as bad as you’d expect, and AAL stock is now a whisker away from a new 52-week low.

Today we’re looking at the updated price levels that you can build trades around and suggesting why options might be a better route than stock for trading.

Buffett Bails on AAL Stock

Over the weekend during Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE: BRK.B ) annual shareholder meeting, Warren Buffett announced his company had sold its entire stake in airlines. The liquidated position included millions of shares in the top four carriers. The damage of the admission carries a fair amount of psychological heft. For better or worse, many investors take their cues from the Oracle of Omaha’s actions. The rationale goes something like this: If airlines aren’t good enough for a smart-as-a-whip billionaire like Buffett, then why should I hold onto them?

And it’s not as if Buffett is giving in to short-termism. He’s built a reputation for focusing on the long run, so the dramatic reversal of fortune for airlines due to the novel coronavirus must have changed his outlook on the long-term prospects enough to justify locking-in big losses.

The fact that airline stocks like AAL opened deep in the red monday morning is proof that some investors smashed the sell button after Berkshire’s revelations.

The Price Chart Remains Bearish

Even if we ignore the news and disastrous earnings numbers, the price chart of American Airlines leaves much to be desired. At just under $10, American Airlines is down 83% from its 2018 peak. The weekly trend hasn’t been able to cobble together two consecutive up weeks since the beginning of the year, which suggests sellers have been extra quick to pounce on rallies.

The daily chart does show some stability cropping up over the past six weeks — at least enough for the 20-day moving average to flatten out. But flattening and reversing are two very different things. And until we see buyers muster up enough strength to jam AAL back through a resistance zone, the downtrend will remain in force. Last week’s ramp ahead of earnings challenged the $13.50 ceiling, but the post-report selling pulled the stock right back down.

The rejection at $13.50 reinforces its importance. That’s the line that needs to be crossed before we can get more constructive in the short run. On the flip side, we have critical support near $9. Buyers emerged there this morning to buy the down gap and defend their turf. If you’re looking to deploy bear trades, I suggest waiting for a confirmed break of $9 first. That or a run back toward resistance.

Define Risk with Options

Given the low cost of American Airlines’ shares, you could rightly ask why a trader should dabble with using options contracts at all. I have two reasons. First, buying puts or put spreads instead of shorting stock limits what would have been an unlimited-risk play. That way, if AAL stock unexpectedly gaps up overnight, you won’t incur a much bigger loss than anticipated. And as for bullish trades, using calls or call spreads over long stock offers more leverage – a bigger bang for your buck, if you will.

Rather than guessing at the direction of American Airlines’ next swing, take the easier route and wait for a signal before pulling the trigger.

Here are two options spreads ideas to game the next breakout.

Bull Trade: Buy Aug $13/$18 call spreads on a break above $13.50.

Bear Trade: Buy the Jun $9/$5 put spreads on a break below $9.

As of this writing, Tyler didn't hold positions in any of the aforementioned securities.