Ever since the novel coronavirus reared its ugly head, companies the world over have felt its wrath. However, certain sectors have felt the brunt far more than others. Given the nature of the crisis, you can pretty much understand why Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) stock has taken a pasting.

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Global stock market losses now total over $16 trillion, and S&P Global is predicting the virus will plunge the world into a prolonged recession.

However, life will ultimately go on for everyone, including investors. Everyone is looking to cash in on the frenzy, while others are double-checking their portfolios for any duds. Unfortunately, this brings me to Lyft stock.

Don’t get me wrong, I am quite bullish on the ride-sharing economy and firmly believe that it will eventually disrupt traditional businesses.

We already see the effect of companies such as Airbnb on traditional hotel conglomerates, and cab businesses have never been the same since the arrival of Uber (NYSE:UBER) and LYFT.

But before we move further, I want to make one thing clear. It’s a given that this crisis will end at some point, but when that will happen is anyone’s guess. However, what’s more concerning is that this downturn could have long-term implications for Lyft stock.

Unfortunately for Lyft Stock, Nothing Lasts Forever

Lyft has already experienced a 19% drop in total spending, as people avoid contact with a potential Covid-19 carrier. The figure stands in sharp contrast to the two months before the pandemic, which saw a 4% increase.

In a particularly scary scenario, people could substantially reduce reliance on Uber and Lyft, preferring personal automobiles since they offer greater convenience and safety.

Work from Home

At this point, you’ve probably heard of work from home and how it is reshaping how we do business. Although a temporary arrangement at first, it may lead to several companies adopting coworking on a more permanent basis, as office rates are likely to skyrocket due to the pandemic. If coworking becomes the norm rather than the exception, expect depressed revenues for companies like LYFT and Uber moving forward.

Compounding Issues

The problem for holders of Lyft stock is that the company was already suffering when the virus struck. Unfortunately, the pandemic just compounded their issues.

Lyft was already looking at a $140 million EBITDA loss for the quarter, with an assumption that revenue will grow at least 36%. That seems very optimistic at this stage, with rides down by at least 20%. And remember, it’s up in the air when this virus situation will be behind us. As operating costs rise, the company will not make any headway in eliminating EBITDA loss, at least for the foreseeable future.

Stormy Situation

Although there are signs that we are heading back to some form of normalcy, with states reopening and easing of restrictions, it’s still an unknown what ride-hailing companies have in their future.

On top of that, Lyft also has a moral responsibility it must address when it comes to its drivers. The company has committed $6.5 million to battle the effects of the pandemic. But it isn’t enough. Just last month, news reports revealed that drivers wanted Uber and Lyft to form a $110 million fund to help them during this time.

But the company also has to look at things from their perspective as well. Recently, LYFT made the painful decision to go ahead and terminate about 982 employees. Although not a popular decision, we expect more such announcements down the line. Meanwhile, on a brighter note, the company has established partnerships with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to have drivers deliver the company’s products during this time.

Lyft Has Been in a State Of Flux for a Long Time

It’s almost impossible to ascertain the position for any company without taking the overall financial circumstances of the firm. It would be unfair of us to wrap up our analysis without looking at how Lyft has been doing for the last few quarters.

Over 11 consecutive quarters, the company has seen consistent growth in revenue despite negative earnings. Most recently, the company saw revenue increase by 52% over the year-ago period. Before the virus struck, the company was forecasting revenue to expand between 27% and 29% for the fiscal year 2020.

We’ve already discussed how the company will be revising these estimates on account of the virus, but what is more important to note is that instead of generating a lot of cash flow, the company will be using a lot of its $2.8 billion in cash and equivalents to stay afloat. This will put further strain on the company’s liquidity.

Final Word

It’s tough to give a firm valuation regarding the stock in these uncertain times. But Lyft’s model does not seem sustainable, even before the coronavirus struck. However, in the current situation, it is hard for any investor to remain bullish on the stock.

Before concluding, I would like to point out that there is a silver lining for Lyft. The company is focused on North America, while Uber serves 69 countries. This means Lyft is less susceptible to issues in Europe and China that are affecting companies like Uber.

Overall, the picture is far from rosy, and investors should be mindful of all these factors. I do expect the stock to mount a bounce-back, along with the broader market, but the repercussions of this virus will be far reaching. And that’s why it’s time investors give LYFT stock a rest for a while.

As of this writing, Faizan Farooque did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.