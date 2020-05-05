My Foolproof System to Find Altcoins Poised to Soar in Value

The first one was big.

The second one was mammoth.

The third one is just days from now … and it is positioned to be the biggest ever.

I’m talking about bitcoin’s “halvening,” which is when the supply of new bitcoin coming onto the market gets cut in half.

The first two halvenings sent bitcoin soaring, and what’s coming will be an extraordinary chance to “fast-forward” your plans for reaching financial freedom.

Not in bitcoin, mind you. In other cryptocurrencies besides bitcoin … called altcoins.

The little-known secret is this: As spectacular as bitcoin’s gains were, select altcoins made bitcoin’s move look like child’s play.

The key is being able to identify the best-positioned altcoins …

When a new industry booms — when billions and billions of dollars are up for grabs — you can be sure all kinds of people will rush in and try to get their share.

You can also be sure some of these folks will be smart, hardworking, and great people to invest with. While others aren’t the kind of people you’d ever want to invite over for dinner … or ever do business with.

There will be great investments, and there will be crappy investments.

Although some great businesses like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) started in and emerged from the 1990s tech mania, many internet businesses turned out to be losers. (Remember Pets.​com?)

The challenge of differentiating between the winners and the losers is magnified in a new industry with massive potential. It’s also magnified if a technology is a little harder to understand, like biotechnology in the 1980s and cryptocurrency now.

I won’t sugarcoat it: There are plenty of dangers awaiting uninformed altcoin investors.

In the stock market, you’ll find many great small companies poised to create huge value for society and hand their early shareholders 10X … even 100X gains. But you’ll also find plenty of companies that you shouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole.

Altcoins represent one of the greatest investment opportunities of your life, but you need to know which ones to buy. That can be tough in a developing industry that still feels a bit like the Wild West.

The good news is that altcoins can be analyzed with a systematic, numbers-based approach. Just like stocks, altcoins have fundamental attributes we can measure and evaluate to separate the best from the worst.

To help you pinpoint the world’s most valuable altcoins, my research team and I have created what we call the “MAG System” — McCall’s Altcoin Grading System. This proprietary system analyzes 10 critical attributes of every altcoin, scores them on each attribute, and produces a total score. If an altcoin earns a score above our “buy threshold,” we immediately consider it for investment. If an altcoin scores poorly, we recommend you avoid it like the plague.

For example, there is a cryptocurrency called Dentacoin, which was created for the global dental industry. That industry is just not very big compared to others, and growth in the sector is virtually non-existent. That’s why Dentacoin is down 99.9% from its 2018 high — and why it has a low MAG score. In the last month, as our altcoins have been rising, Dentacoin is down 45%.

Our system evaluates altcoins on everything from the data that’s stored on a crypto’s blockchain to trading statistics. From risk to the team behind the currency to the user ratings of an altcoin to the strength of its community.

Altcoins that earn elite MAG scores are much like public companies poised to earn a big share of a huge potential market because they have excellent products or services, strong revenue growth, clean financial statements, and an excellent management team that owns a lot of company stock — that is, they have “skin in the game.”

I believe my proprietary grading system is a breakthrough in the altcoin space. It provides a tremendous edge over other altcoin investors and shows you the absolute best altcoins with the greatest potential upside … while allowing you to avoid the dangers and weak players.

And my system has just uncovered four new altcoins to own now … and I mean NOW. As in before bitcoin’s halvening, which is currently expected to occur on May 12.

In the past month, while the S&P 500 rose about 12.5%, anticipation of the halvening has likely contributed to bitcoin’s 44.5% surge. Investors are waking up to cryptocurrencies’ big future potential and as an important way to diversify their portfolios.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being “first” gave Matt’s readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), just to name a few. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. Matt does not directly own the aforementioned securities.