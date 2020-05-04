Strong Credit Metrics Can Take Southwest Stock Higher

Even though America’s GDP tumbled 4.8% in the first quarter of 2020 versus the same period a year earlier, stocks have rallied strongly. The surge was sparked by positive data on Gilead Sciences ‘(NASDAQ: GILD ) treatment for the novel coronavirus. If there is further progress on this front, I believe that the worst-hit sectors will stage a strong comeback rally. One such sector is the airlines. Within that space, Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV ) stock looks interesting. I believe that LUV stock is positioned to trend higher.

Source: Carlos E. Santa Maria / Shutterstock.com

In Q1, Southwest Airlines’ earnings per share beat analysts’ average estimate, while its revenue came in below the average outlook. However, I believe that the markets are unlikely to focus on the company’s revenue and EPS. I will therefore discuss the company’s liquidity and creditworthiness, which will justify my bullish outlook on LUV stock.

Well-Positioned to Navigate Headwinds

After the onset of the coronavirus crisis, Southwest Airlines has been on a fund-raising spree. That is important since it’s likely to burn cash for a few quarters.

As of April 24, the company reported cash and short-term investments of $9.3 billion. Its current liquidity is likely to be sufficient through 2020 and potentially into 2021.

To put things into perspective, Southwest expects to burn $30 million to $35 million per day in Q2. That implies cash burn of $3.2 billion for the quarter and includes cash outflows, capital expenditures and debt service. Importantly, Southwest Airlines had earlier expected cash burn of $60 million to $65 million per day.

In the coming quarters, cost cutting can further reduce its cash burn rate further. Therefore, with its current liquidity, the company will stay afloat in these challenging times.

It’s also worth noting that the value of Southwest’s debt is only 47% that of its assets. As a result, it can significantly increase its debt. The airlines recently raised $2 billion through senior notes. The proceeds will be used to repay a portion of its outstanding borrowings.

As a matter of fact, Southwest Airlines is the only airline in the U.S. with an investment-grade credit rating. Given its ample liquidity and cost-cutting initiatives, the investment-grade rating is likely to hold. A strong credit profile makes LUV stock more attractive than United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL ) and American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ).

Ticket Purchases Are Likely to Slowly Rise

In April, Southwest Airlines filled 6% of its seats, and it expects bookings to come in at 10% of its capacity in May. Clearly, the airline’s Q2 results will be disappointing. However, weak Q2 results are already reflected by LUV stock. With U.S. states pushing to re-open their economies, the markets will keenly watch airline’s ticket sales for Q3.

Southwest Airlines is offering passengers personal protection equipment kits. In addition, the airlines plans to only partially fill its planes, enabling greater distancing among travelers. Building confidence among consumers is the key to boosting ticket sales. In the coming months, I expect bookings to rise as a result of these initiatives. That can help reduce the cash burn to some extent.

Additionally, according to The Conference Board, real GDP is likely to shrink significantly in Q2. However, real GDP is expected to stabilize in Q3 and a strong economic expansion is likely in Q4.

A risk to this assumption is a potential second wave of coronavirus infections in the winter. But Southwest Airlines is expected to pursue further liquidity infusions, positioning the company to remain afloat even if the crisis extends into 2021.

The Bottom Line on LUV Stock

Among the U.S. airlines, Southwest Airlines is best positioned from a credit perspective to navigate the sector’s headwinds. By cutting costs, the company has been able to slow its cash burn. Further, Southwest will benefit from low fuel prices in the coming year.

There is little doubt that this is one of the worst phases for the airline industry. However, oversold airline stocks will continue to present an attractive buying opportunity. LUV stock is worth considering as the outbreak peaks, making consumers more upbeat.