Advanced Micro Devices Looks Set to Bounce Higher

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ) remains a favorite among growth investors. However, AMD stock is now trading in the same fashion as say, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ), which continues to hold a bulk of its gains after a huge run higher.

Source: Joseph GTK / Shutterstock.com

From May 4 to May 20, Nvidia stock rallied 28% ahead of earnings. From the March lows, shares climbed 99%. Granted, Nvidia reported well after Advanced Micro Devices did — with AMD reporting on April 28 versus Nvidia reporting on May 21.

Still, the performance between the two has been quite different. AMD stock is currently up 44.5% from the March low, while NVDA is up 97.5%. The question now becomes, can Advanced Micro Devices catch up to Nvidia?

Breaking Down AMD Stock

The interesting thing about AMD is, it’s still set for robust growth this year. Analysts expect revenue to grow about 25% in 2020, to go along with 61% earnings growth. Holy moly, that’s incredible.

My theory has been really simple: Growth in 2020 is worth a notable premium. That’s because many companies will see year-over-year declines in sales and earnings. If they are lucky, these metrics will be flat in 2020. For some, these numbers will be positive and for even fewer, they will be robust.

AMD stock is among the “robust growth” group and as a result, it deserves a higher valuation.

Now, 2020 estimates are not as good for AMD as they are for Nvidia. For the latter, analysts expect sales and earnings to grow 34% and 40% this year, respectively.

In that respect, NVDA likely deserves to outperform AMD — and it has. But then there’s the S&P 500, which is up 36.6% from March lows. Surely, AMD has better growth that the broader market.

Perhaps a better comparison is Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ). INTC shares are also up 47.4% from the lows. Yet analysts expect sales growth of just 2.5% this year and flat growth next, alongside earnings to fall 1.8% this year and grow just 1.7% next year.

Does AMD stock deserve to rally the same amount as Intel, given these estimates? Not in my opinion. One can make the case that Intel stock should decline rather than Advanced Micro Devices should rally, but given the move we’ve seen in the broader market and its other peer — NVDA — I’m viewing AMD stock as undervalued.

Now what do the technicals say?

Trading AMD Stock

There are some positives with the charts, but there are very clear hurdles in play as well.

First, the positives. I love the way AMD stock traded down to $49.09 and bounced hard. It hit this low on May 1, then again on May 27, setting up for a to-the-penny double-bottom. Bulls now have this very notable point of reference on the chart.

Second, after that bounce on May 27, AMD continues to hold the 50-day moving average. Lastly, shares doubled from the Q4 lows to the Q1 highs and the sideways action we’re seeing now is a great way to digest those gains.

While I have compared AMD to Nvidia a lot in this article, I have to acknowledge how far AMD stock has come in the past few quarters. Digesting these gains take time and are healthy for the stock.

As for forward hurdles, look no further than the 20-day moving average. While the 50-day moving average is acting as support, the 20-day has been resistance as of late. Just above that is the 78.6% retracement, up at $54.45.

If AMD stock is able to clear these marks, it puts the May high of $56.98 in play. A move above that puts a monthly rotation in play, (following an inside month in May). This inside-and-up setup could be enough to push AMD stock toward the all-time high up at $59.27.

On the downside, a break of $49.09 and the 50% retracement could put the 200-day moving average in play.

Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. As of this writing, Bret Kenwell is long NVDA.