After 83% Rebound, It’s Time to Ditch Chevron Stock

[Editor’s note: “After 70% Rebound, It’s Time to Ditch Chevron Stock” was originally published April 6. It has since been updated to reflect the most relevant information available.]

Source: Jeff Whyte / Shutterstock.com

What’s next for Chevron (NYSE: CVX )? Like its major oil company peers, Chevron stock has moved higher in the past two months, as oil prices make an epic recovery.

But, as shares have rebounded about 84% from their 52-week low ($51.60 per share), are they a buy at today’s prices?

It all depends. If oil’s major rebound continues, shares could continue heading back to past highs (around $120 per share). On the other hand, if energy prices tread water from here, expect shares to drip from their current price level (around $95 per share).

With this in mind, it doesn’t look promising to buy CVX at today’s prices. Why buy now, if you could wait to enter a position on a pullback?