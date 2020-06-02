General Electric Is Poised to Surge by the End of 2020

All of General Electric’s (NYSE: GE ) main businesses look poised to rebound tremendously by the end of the year. The strong recovery of the company’s businesses should continue in 2021. As a result, longer-term investors should buy GE stock at its current, depressed levels.

The Aviation Business Will Get a Lift as Flying Picks Up

Demand for flying has been increasing tremendously over the last month. More than 1.5 million travelers went through security checkpoints over Memorial Day weekend. That represented an 87% year-over-year decrease. Still, it was a big improvement over the 90,000 people per day that were being checked by the TSA in mid-April, and it was far better than the nearly 95% year-over-year tumble that was seen earlier in the pandemic.

Not surprisingly, multiple airlines are planning to add more flights going forward. For example, Southwest (NYSE: LUV ) now expects its total capacity to be down 45% to 55% year-over-year in June, versus its 60% to 70% year-over-year cut in May.

As of May 19, Delta (NYSE: DAL ) added about 100 flights a day through June to its schedule through June.

Aviation, GE’s largest and most profitable unit, manufactures and services jet engines. As a result, GE and GE stock benefit from increases in airplane utilization. Indeed, GE CEO Larry Culp, during a recent appearance at a conference sponsored by research firm Bernstein, said the business had improved “a little bit” in May.

Overall, Aviation’s billings are down 45% year-over-year so far, but the company plans to reduce the unit’s costs by $1 billion. Moreover, as more states and countries ease their lockdowns, the spread of the virus drops in the warm weather, and younger, healthy people’s fears of the virus continue to decline, the airlines’ rebound is likely to greatly accelerate.

In the fall, there’s a good chance that the virus will be much weaker or even non-existent. Further, by the end of the year, a vaccine could very well be ready. In light of all these points, demand for flying should really take off in 2021, boosting the results of GE’s Aviation unit and lifting GE stock.

GE’s Other Units Will Recover in the Second Half

GE’s other main units should recover in the second half of the year, and their growth should accelerate in 2021. As I previously predicted, Culp said that the company’s Healthcare business was rebounding as providers’ conditions become “more normal.”

In other words, as more healthcare providers are allowed to resume carrying out elective procedures, utilization of GE’s health care equipment is increasing. Culp said that Healthcare should embark on a “recovery sooner” than the firm’s other units.

Although the company’s Power unit has been hurt by a 10% reduction in electricity demand, GE will meet its guidance of shipping 45 to 50 gas turbines this year, Culp reported. The Power unit has also been negatively affected by a reduction in equipment maintenance activity and planned outages amid the coronavirus epidemic, Culp stated. Meanwhile, financing issues have delayed new projects, he reported.

But the CEO indicated that the delayed maintenance activities and planned outages would take place in the second half of the year, and he said, “I think [the financing issue] is more temporary than permanent. ”

As for the reduction in electricity demand, “lower demand from large, industrial users like factories” is responsible for most of the decline, the BBC reported. As more factories and other major industrial firms (oil refiners, for example), resume operations and ramp up production, electricity demand should return to pre-pandemic levels.

Although demand for electricity from offices will likely remain lower as the work-from-home trend continues for some time, the drop should be more than offset by increased utilization by data centers, electric cars, and home offices.

Indeed, Culp said he remains upbeat about the Power unit’s long-term outlook. Moreover, he noted that the unit has reduced its fixed costs by 10%.

Moving onto the Renewables unit, the CEO said the company’s onshore wind unit was generating “remarkable growth,” but he added that the business needs to take steps to increase its profit margins. Culp indicated that it was in the process of cutting costs and would raise its prices going forward.

He suggested that the company’s offshore wind business would be profitable in “several years.” Finally, Culp said that the unit’s Grid and Hydro are “in need of work,” but are also taking steps to increase their margins.

The Bottom Line on GE Stock

The shares are currently trading as though the airline sector, electricity use and power plants’ maintenance will remain at their current depressed levels for years. That’s not going to happen; both sectors will rebound tremendously going forward and should be close to their 2019 levels by early to mid-2021.

Meanwhile, the performance of GE’s Renewables and Healthcare units should surge in the medium-term and the near-term, respectively, and Culp has been aggressively cutting GE’s costs. Given all of these points, longer-term investors should buy GE stock at its current levels.

