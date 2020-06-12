Remark Stock Is a Pandemic-Proof Bet

The stock market’s epic gains over the past few weeks have created a great deal of uncertainty for investors. With the S&P 500 trading roughly 10% off of its February highs, bargains are becoming harder and harder to spot. That’s strengthened the case for perceived long-term winners like Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK ) and Remark stock.

Remark stock has cooled down since the end of May, making it worth a look.

Remark’s decline isn’t the only reason to look at the small-cap tech firm. The company has gained a lot of notoriety in recent months because of its AI-driven thermal screening devices. Its products have been touted as using some of the most advanced thermal screening technology. That will come in handy in a post-pandemic world.

The Case for Remark Stock

It’s not hard to connect the dots between investors’ enthusiasm for Remark and the firm’s thermal screening capabilities. The novel coronavirus has rocked economies around the world and as they reopen without a vaccine, there are a lot of questions regarding how communities will keep the virus under control.

Remark’s thermal-screening technology is exactly the kind of thing that will allow businesses to function even if the coronavirus is still a threat. That’s because its AI-enhanced technology allows for quick, accurate scanning. That could be a game-changer for companies that deal with large groups, like airlines.

As airlines around the world start to resume their schedules, they’re adamant that social distancing on planes and in airports will be too challenging. Instead, they argue that stricter passenger checks are the best way to getting people back in the skies.

There are several other examples of venues in which thermal screening could be a game-changer, including meat-packing plants where close quarters became a breeding ground for the virus and theme parks like Walt Disney’s (NYSE: DIS ) Disneyland, where crowd control is a huge factor in keeping guests safe.

Other Bets

But Remark isn’t just a bet on thermal technology; there are other reasons investors are rallying around it. One of the firm’s biggest other draws is Sharecare, a virtual healthcare company that’s rumored to be planning a Wall Street debut.

Sharecare offers AI-enhanced healthcare through an app and it’s had a lot of attention from big names like Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Oz. Celebrity endorsements aren’t the end-all-and-be-all when it comes to IPOs, but they certainly don’t hurt.

Plus, virtual healthcare is another tech sector that’s about to explode in the wake of the pandemic. The coronavirus has likely changed the way that businesses operate forever. Just as temperature checks could become the norm at airports, virtual healthcare could be the next frontier in medicine.

Teledoc Health (NYSE: TDOC ) offers a powerful example of how growing interest in virtual healthcare was accelerated by the pandemic. The company said that the number of virtual visits it facilitated at the start of April was more than 100% higher than in March. Demand for virtual healthcare will likely continue to be strong going forward.

Virtual healthcare offers a cheaper alternative to visiting healthcare professionals, an important factor as we head into a Presidential campaign in which healthcare costs will once again be a hot-button issue. Plus, the pandemic forced people to use remote healthcare services.

Remark’s Risks

So, there’s no question that Remark has its hands in several potentially lucrative pots. But that doesn’t mean that it will be smooth sailing for the owners of Remark stock. First, and most importantly, Remark’s small-cap status and lack of proven success makes it a relatively speculative play. It’s not the same as betting on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL, NASDAQ: GOOG ), for example.

Then there’s the fact that Sharecare is only rumored to be planning an IPO. Buying Remark’s shares in order to have a piece of a potentially hot IPO is an extremely speculative bet.

The Bottom Line on Remark

The market’s epic rally has created a lot of uncertainty going forward. With the summer earning season kicking off in mid-July, we could be in for a correction in the months ahead if earnings don’t live up to expectations. With that in mind, investors should be cautious about the quality of the stocks they have in their portfolios.

Remark doesn’t provide the same confidence that a blue-chip would, but it is a long-term play on two growing trends. That means its shares are worth holding onto even amid the market’s turmoil. For long-term investors who are willing to take on a bit of risk, adding Remark shares to a well-balanced portfolio looks like a good play.

Laura Hoy has a finance degree from Duquesne University and has been writing about financial markets for the past eight years. Her work can be seen in a variety of publications including InvestorPlace, Benzinga, Yahoo Finance and CCN. As of this writing, she did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.