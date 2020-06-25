Soaring DocuSign Is Already Looking For the Next Big Thing

At the beginning of this month, in previewing DocuSign’s (NASDAQ: DOCU ) earnings report, I encouraged readers to buy DOCU stock ahead of the June 4 report for a tidy payday.

Not surprisingly, the electronic signature company surged 4% on the strength of that earnings report, and just kept going higher. Had you bought DOCU when I made my recommendation, you’d be sitting on a sweet 12% return right now.

If that describes you, congratulations! But if you missed out on that opportunity, never fear — there’s still further upside in DocuSign, which boasts an impressive growth story these days.

In fact, I still believe that DOCU stock is one of the best large-cap stocks you can buy right now.

Let’s take a look at those earnings numbers and why DOCU popped, and then explore a new opportunity that should have investors excited about the company.

DOCU Stock at a Glance

DocuSign’s fiscal first-quarter 2021 earnings included revenue of $297.02 million and earnings of 12 cents per share. Both of those metrics beat Wall Street’s estimates of $281.12 million and EPS of $0.10.

Revenue saw a 39% increase year over year, while adjusted EPS came in 71.4% higher than a year ago. Total customers increased 30% on a year-over-year basis to 661,000, while enterprise and commercial customers increased 49% YOY.

However, the company continues to report an operating loss, coming in at -$41.85 million. Still, that’s 1.4% better than the company’s loss a year ago.

Net loss came in at $47.8 billion, which was a 4.6% increase on a year-over-year basis.

CEO Dan Springer attributed first-quarter numbers to increased business brought on by the novel coronavirus, as companies needed to collect verified signatures on documents while people worked remotely:

“Much of the strong Q1 performance was driven by increased demand for eSignature from organizations that suddenly needed a way to sign and manage agreements from wherever they were. Typically, eSignature is the first step that many customers take on their broader digital transformation journey with us. So from a financial point of view, we believe this surge in eSignature adoption bodes well for future Agreement Cloud expansion.”

Looking ahead, DocuSign projected revenue for the full year at $1.313 billion to $1.317 billion, while Wall Street is projecting full-year revenue of $1.26 billion.

DocuSign and the Coronavirus

As I’ve pointed out, DocuSign is one of those rare companies that benefits from the Covid-19 pandemic, rising 125% so far this year. Working from home will become the new normal as researchers seek a vaccine. And even after Covid-19 is nothing more than a sad memory, many companies will use the lessons learned in 2020 to promote remote work.

Major companies including Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG ,NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) are among those that have already announced plans to continue remote work into September or longer. That bodes well for DOCU stock.

The Next Big Opportunity

DocuSign is already doing a good job monetizing its current users. Springer recently told Cheddar that the company’s dollar net retention, which measures how much money existing customers are spending on a year-over-year basis, is up 119% in the current quarter.

According to Springer, that means existing customers are spending 20% more today on DocuSign products than they did a year ago.

Now DocuSign is expanding its footprint in the cloud business.

In May, the company closed its deal to buy Seal Software. It had been working with Seal since 2018 and actually repackaging Seal’s flagship product as DocuSign Intelligent Insights to help users rapidly compare and search through legal documents.

The Seal acquisition brings DocuSign some key AI power that is critical for tech companies in the 21st century. It will be a key component as the company sells its DocuSign Agreement Cloud subscription packages and grows out its cloud offerings.

Those packages will allow customers to prepare documents, have them signed remotely with verified eSignatures, and then allow companies to manage them through the cloud.

“That is really the future for this company,” Springer told Cheddar. “It’s the next big cloud opportunity.”

The Bottom Line for DOCU Stock

DocuSign is more than a coronavirus success story. While the company’s growth trajectory has been turbocharged by the pandemic, this company was already a strong growth stock before Covid-19.

Gathering and verifying electronic signatures and managing cloud documents may not be exciting, but it’s important in today’s remote business environment, and thus, lucrative. DocuSign is the industry leader in the space and should continue to grow.

DOCU stock continues to get an “A” rating in my Portfolio Grader and carries a strong “buy” recommendation.

