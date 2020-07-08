Digital Ally Stock Surges 5% on Police Purchase Order

Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY ) stock is on the rise Wednesday after announcing a new purchase order from police for its body cameras and in-car systems.

According to Digital Ally, an order has been placed for its products by the Danville Police Department in Illinois. This includes “26 FirstVu HD body cameras, 16 DVM-800 in-car systems and 23 VuLink® auto-activation devices.”

Digital Ally notes that the large order for its devices from the Danville Police Department comes on increasing demand for body cameras and its in-car systems. That makes sense as protests around the U.S. are critical of police actions.

Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, said this about the police purchase.

“We are proud to now provide the officers of Danville PD with our innovative technology. The call for increased transparency between the public and police officers continues to be a driving force in the demand for body cams and in-car systems. We are confident our technology will aid in this increased transparency. Digital Ally looks forward to a great relationship with the Danville PD and the community it serves.”

Digital Ally isn’t the only company that has benefitted from the protests. Several gun stocks, such as American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC ) and Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR ) have been on the rise alongside protests.

Gun stocks were already seeing an increase thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Sturm Ruger and American Outdoor Brands, formerly Smith & Wesson, were heading higher before the protests began.

DGLY stock was up 5% as of Wednesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.