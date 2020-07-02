Welcome

Facebook Boycott 2020: 12 Things to Know About the July Protest

FB doesn't plan to back down

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 2, 2020, 2:56 pm EDT

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is facing a 2020 boycott this month that will have companies pulling ads from the social media platform.

Source: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Here’s are the main details concerning the Facebook 2020 boycott.

  • Several companies are unhappy with Facebook’s position on hate speech.
  • They plan to force the company to change its policies by pulling ads from its websites.
  • The idea here is that this will hurt Facebook’s ad revenue and will force it to change its policies.
  • Among the companies taking part in the Facebook 2020 boycott are Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Ford (NYSE:F), and Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY).
  • However, many of its largest advertisers, such as Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), aren’t taking part in the protest.
  • It also doesn’t look like Facebook CEO Marck Zuckerberg is worried about the 2020 boycott.
  • He told employees during a virtual meeting on Friday that the company won’t be changing policies over threats to its revenue.
  • The Facebook CEO also noted that he expects many of the companies will come back shortly after the boycott ends.
  • Facebook also points out that it already has a zero-tolerance policy in place for hate speech, but that doesn’t mean it never occurs.
  • Adding to this are calls for the company to censor the speech of politicians that lie on the platform.
  • Zuckerberg has previously stood against this idea, but FB has recently started placing warning labels on messages from President Donald Trump.
  • The Facebook CEO has agreed to meet with representatives from Color of Change, the NAACP and the ADL, which are behind the boycott movement.

FB stock was down 1.2% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

