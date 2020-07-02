Facebook Boycott 2020: 12 Things to Know About the July Protest

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) is facing a 2020 boycott this month that will have companies pulling ads from the social media platform.

Source: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Here’s are the main details concerning the Facebook 2020 boycott.

Several companies are unhappy with Facebook’s position on hate speech.

They plan to force the company to change its policies by pulling ads from its websites.

The idea here is that this will hurt Facebook’s ad revenue and will force it to change its policies.

Among the companies taking part in the Facebook 2020 boycott are Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO Ford (NYSE: F Adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY

(NYSE: (NYSE: (OTCMKTS: However, many of its largest advertisers, such as Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG

(NYSE: It also doesn’t look like Facebook CEO Marck Zuckerberg is worried about the 2020 boycott.

He told employees during a virtual meeting on Friday that the company won’t be changing policies over threats to its revenue.

The Facebook CEO also noted that he expects many of the companies will come back shortly after the boycott ends.

Facebook also points out that it already has a zero-tolerance policy in place for hate speech, but that doesn’t mean it never occurs.

Adding to this are calls for the company to censor the speech of politicians that lie on the platform.

Zuckerberg has previously stood against this idea, but FB has recently started placing warning labels on messages from President Donald Trump.

The Facebook CEO has agreed to meet with representatives from Color of Change, the NAACP and the ADL, which are behind the boycott movement.

FB stock was down 1.2% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.