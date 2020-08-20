As I said yesterday, Americans are looking for different ways to travel now that planes, trains and cruise ships are out of the question.

Are we just stuck with automobiles?

Not exactly.

According to recent data from the US Travel Association (USTA), Americans are still excited for near-term travel plans.

While road travel in recreational vehicles (RVs) is an easy trend to capitalize on, I promised you another option.

The alternative is boat travel. And Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX ) is the way to take advantage.

Floating Another Idea

Boats are basically like floating RVs. They are transportation vehicles as well as places to stay. And even for just a day out, boats provide recreation that can be well-distanced from others.

Marine Products Corporation (MPX) is the boat version of Thor Industries (NYSE: THO ). It has a diversified series of branded boats for fresh and saltwater that span cabin cruisers and boats with overnight capabilities to recreational boats and beyond.

Like Thor, revenues have been trending down from late 2018 to date. However, I see boats gaining in demand.

Weekly Chart of Marine Products Corporation (MPX) — Chart Source: TradingView

The company has loads of cash. Its cash and equivalents amount to 420% of current liabilities. And as for debt? Pretty much none. Debts to assets are running at 0.1%.

It yields over 2%, and the stock is getting noticed since March. It’s also a value, as it trades at only around 1.7 times trailing sales.

Like THO, MPX is a solid option for playing the new trends in travel.

MPX is another great get-away buy, ideally for a tax-free account.

Neil George was once an all-star bond trader, but now he works morning and night to steer readers away from traps — and into safe, top-performing income investments. Neil’s new income program is a cash-generating machine…one that can help you collect $208 every day the market’s open. Neil does not have any holdings in the securities mentioned above.