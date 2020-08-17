Impossible Foods Stock: A Private Investing Opportunity to Save Meat and Earth

Impossible Foods is a company that has a bold vision: “Save meat and earth.” If you love investing in the stock market, chances are that you have already heard of its peer, Beyond Meat (NYSE: BYND ). The stock went from $65 to about $235 back in 2019, and came down to $54 in March 2020 during the pandemic stock market crash. BYND is now hovering around $125.

Why do we mention Beyond Meat?

Because it is known for leading the charge on a new trend — alternative meat products made by plants. And now there is another strong player that is already gaining traction in this plant-based food industry. You can invest in Impossible Foods stock via private investing.

Impossible Foods Seeks to Disrupt the Food Market

Impossible Foods is in the food and beverage industry and is in No. 49 on the CNBC’s Disruptor 50 Companies for 2020 private companies that can change our daily lives, from food supply to shopping and working. It is worth mentioning that it is the second year that Impossible Foods is on this list — it was in number 27 in 2019.

Is it possible to make meat-like products from plants? The ingredients used are derived from plants and consist of proteins, flavors, fats, and binders.

The company was founded in 2011, and its headquarters are in California. The flagship product is the Impossible Burger, though there is also Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage. It makes all of the products with a focus on healthy nutrition, avoiding the dangers excessive consumption of meat has. The company also makes other than meat-like products, dairy, and fish from plants.

Impossible Foods has the vision to save meat and earth. After all, animal agriculture relies heavily on the consumption of the world’s natural resources. And from a marketing, business, and sustainable living perspective, there is an impact calculator to measure your impact by either eating Impossible Foods products or selling Impossible Foods products.

You can find the products in grocery stores, buy online and several regional food chains serve the Impossible Burgers, such as Red Robin, White Castle and Restaurant Brands International’s (NYSE: QSR ) Burger King. The Impossible Sausage can be found in a breakfast sandwich at Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ).

The company aims to focus on retail selling by the end of this year. Businesses can add the Impossible Foods products in their menu, which can have positive effects on the sales of the Impossible Foods.

The Alternative Meat Market Is Promising for Growth

But as the company may soon go public, the main question from investing perspective to ask is, how big is this alternative meat market?

Can Covid-19 bring another shift in our modern lives — a change to meatless alternatives? And is this meatless revolution a global one?

If there is a shift to meatless products then Impossible Foods could steal market share by winning over customers who, until now, were meat lovers. This could mean a more than $2 trillion market could face a new challenge.

“By some estimates, 30% of the calories consumed globally by humans come from meat products, including beef, chicken, and pork,” according to a report on CBinsights. “The global meat market could be worth as much as $2.7T by 2040, according to CB Insights’ Industry Analyst Consensus.”

For sure, the global meat substitute market is a multi-billion-dollar market with a lot of potentials. An Allied Market Research report shows that “the global meat substitute market size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $8.1 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. Europe dominated the global meat substitute market in 2017, accounting for 38.5% of the total revenue.”

How to Invest in Impossible Foods Stock

The company has gained traction and several investors. The total funding as of today is estimated at over $1 billion — $1.3 billion, to be more accurate — and the intention is to use this money for business expansion, especially related to manufacturing and marketing plus strengthening its distribution channels both in the United States and globally. Notable investors include Khosla Ventures, Temasek Holdings, and Mirae Asset Global Investments.

If you want to invest in Impossible Foods, you may have to wait. The latest update on the official website of the company says that for now, there are no opportunities for direct investment, nor announced plans to become publicly traded. If you want to get updates, the company suggests joining their mailing list.

However, we found information about investing in Impossible Foods stock via private investing at SharesPost saying, “Per company press releases, Impossible Foods last raised $500 million in March 2020 at a post-money valuation of $4 billion.”

If you are interested in a private investment opportunity and understand the risks of private investing, then the best way to keep informed is to join the official mailing list of the company.

As of this writing, Stavros Georgiadis did not hold a position in any of the securities.

