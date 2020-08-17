Pandemic Pepperoni Shortage: Prices Skyrocket Amid the Scarcity

The newest shortage hitting America thanks to the novel coronavirus may make it hard to find pepperoni soon.

Small pizza chains around the U.S. are reporting that pepperoni prices are rising higher as meat processing plants forgo the pizza topping. As it is now, pizza restaurants are paying higher prices to satisfy customers.

With the coronavirus continuing to disrupt the daily lives of citizens in the U.S. and around the world, these shortages could continue. While small pizza chains are willing to eat the price increase on pepperoni, for now, further increases could result in higher menu prices or skipping out on the topping completely.

While this pepperoni shortage is affecting small businesses, larger pizza chains, including Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ ) and Papa John’s (NASDAQ: PZZA ), are undisturbed. These big businesses have contracts that keep pepperoni prices lower longer and are also stopping them from suffering shortages at the same time, reports Bloomberg.

Pepperoni is far from the only good that has suffered a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. There was mass toilet paper and sanitizer buying that caused issues when the virus first showed up in the U.S.

Farther into the pandemic other things started to end up in short supply as well. Among them were some surprising items, such as board games and VR headsets. A more recent shortage plaguing the U.S. is coins. The lack of spending has the clinking currency in short supply. Many retailers aren’t offering change as a result and are advising customers to use debit cards instead.

