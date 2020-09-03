A New Healthcare Stock Pick in the Industry of the Decade

Unless this is the first piece of my research you’ve ever read, you know I’m widely bullish on stocks in the Roaring 2020s.

The widespread innovations happening right now in technology, healthcare, energy production, transportation, and more will change our lives … and create tsunamis of wealth for informed investors.

However, there’s one sector that I predict will outperform all others this decade.

And tonight I’m revealing my newest pick in it …

I believe the amazing future of healthcare will really take shape in the next couple of years. The next decade will bring advancements that we can only imagine in our wildest dreams.

From genetic sequencing for everyone … to gene therapy curing previously incurable diseases … to remote healthcare and monitoring. We are about to lead much healthier, happier, and longer lives. I even think this could be the decade in which cancer is mostly stamped out — if not completely eradicated.

The biggest winner of this transformative mega-trend will be biotech stocks, especially small biotech stocks set to grow large.

That’s why, almost a year ago, I declared 2020 as the Year of Biotech. But after the pandemic hit, I upgraded my declaration …

To the Decade of Biotech.

That’s saying a lot considering I believe the Roaring 2020s will go down in history as the greatest decade ever for stocks. That means it will also be the best opportunity for investors to create life-changing wealth.

For me to go out on a limb and say that biotech stocks are the best all-around opportunity for the next 10 years shows just how much I believe in the future of healthcare. Healthcare as we know it will be changed forever, and that creates amazing investment opportunities.

Even in this crazy first year of the decade, healthcare stocks — and biotech stocks especially — have been strong. On the chart below, you can see that while the S&P 500 (the orange line) is up about 8%, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB , the purple line) is up 12% and beating it by more than 50%! And that’s after biotech stocks have pulled back recently.

The Roaring 2020s have begun, and biotech stocks are out of the gate with a quick lead. However, these stocks have come off their highs and actually underperformed the last few weeks. But if you know me at all, you can guess what I’m going to say …

That’s right. This is a buying opportunity that’s too good to pass up.

And I’m not going to. I’m recommending a new healthcare stock — one with hypergrowth potential — in the new Monthly Issue of Investment Opportunities, which will be released tonight. Let me give you a little sneak preview …

This company has everything I look for — high growth … a huge potential market … a path to profitability … and it’s riding a powerful trend in the future of healthcare. Add it all up and this is an opportunity you do not want to miss.

The company is based in the United States and provides fertility and family benefits solutions to businesses looking to offer such options to their employees.

About one in eight couples in the U.S. runs into issues with fertility. To put that number into perspective, consider that one in 11 people suffer from diabetes … and one in 20 deal with depression.

In other words, that’s a massive total addressable market (TAM). I’m talking to the tune of $13 billion. And considering the company is currently valued at just $2.5 billion, you can see the huge upside potential in the coming years.

And the best news of all?

It’s not too late to find out about this stock the second I tell my subscribers.

