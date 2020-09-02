Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently announced a 4-for-1 stock split which will become effective August 31, 2020. This will be the fifth such split in company history. Investors haven’t been shy about piling into AAPL stock in 2020. The stock has posted an impressive 80% gain so far in 2020.

Source: Shutterstock

But when you look at the stock’s performance since the pandemic-induced selloff, the stock is up over 120%. A good bit of this, according to Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty, was from retail traders. According to Huberty, retail trading on AAPL stock during the pandemic has jumped up to 25% compared to 10% in 2019.

And now, the stock split may be the impetus for an even larger gain by the tech giant. Huberty also noted that every time Apple shares have split, the stock has outperformed the market. And this was not only prior to the stock split, but in the six months afterwards.

A New iPhone Is Coming

The stock split is coming in advance of the launch of the company’s latest iPhone, the iPhone 12. This has been a launch shrouded in secrecy. But the most important consideration at this point is that the company is going to launch a new phone.

As 2020 began, that was not as certain as Apple’s manufacturing facilities in Wuhan, China were under quarantine. But as China has come back, so has the schedule for the iPhone.

Details are starting to emerge about the iPhone 12, which is arriving in October. From what is being reported, the iPhone12 will have the largest display ever. That will pair with the advanced camera technology that made the iPhone11 such a surprise hit for the company.

And there are rumors swirling that Apple may release the iPhone at a live event scheduled for September 10. That would be the same date the company released the iPhone 11 in 2019. But aside from that coincidence, it would fit a pattern. Apple enjoys under-promising and then overdelivering on the release dates for its products, specifically the iPhone. And while investors may be tiring of this pattern, they don’t seem to have a problem buying the stock.

It may also help to combat sticker shock. According to reports, the iPhone 12 will have a healthy $150 premium from the prior version. This is being referred to as the “5G tax” because that will be the distinguishing feature of the iPhone 12. While some customers may resist the premium price, Apple is largely jumping the competition in getting its 5G phones on the market.

Apple Is About More Than the iPhone

The iPhone remains the essential core of Apple’s business. However, in the last year, Apple is proving that its Services division is more than just window dressing. In the company’s most recent quarter, this division posted 15% year-over-year growth on revenue of $13.2 billion.

And the company is also seeing strong results from its Wearables business which includes the Apple Watch that saw whopping growth. According to the company, over 75% of Apple Watch purchases in the quarter were from people new to the product.

The AAPL Stock Split Is an Early Holiday Gift

I love my iPhone. But if I was debating between buying an iPhone 12 or shares of Apple stock for Christmas, I’d take the stock. In many ways, I look at Apple in the way I view Disney (NYSE:DIS). Branding is not easy. But when a company does branding well, it looks easy. And that’s Apple. They simply have an ecosystem that gives them a loyal, if not cultish following.

But the reality is, loyal customers support Apple because the products work well, and work well together. Simply put, they have managed to find a value beyond price that applies to AAPL stock as well. This is a growth stock that is offering shareholders even more reasons to believe in its growth story.

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter who has been covering the market for over five years. He has been writing for InvestorPlace since 2019. On the date of publication Chris Markoch did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.