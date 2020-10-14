The Man Who Recommended 23 1,000% Winners Is Revealing His #1 Stock for 2020

You’ll get the name & ticker of Matt McCall’s top pick when you tune in to his FREE event.

Tue, October 20 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free
Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / Medalist Diversified REIT: 14 Things to Know About MDRR

Medalist Diversified REIT: 14 Things to Know About MDRR

The company manages small and medium assets

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Oct 14, 2020, 11:27 am EDT

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) is seeing massive gains to MDRR stock on Wednesday.

image of a strip mall with several business.
Source: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what possible investors need to know about the company.

  • Medalist Diversified REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its base of operations in Virginia.
  • Its operations are limited to the Southeastern part of the U.S.
  • The company prefers to focus on small to medium assets instead of larger more expensive ones.
  • It currently manages a total of six properties.
  • They are Franklin Square Shopping Center, Greensboro Hampton Inn, Hanover Square North Shopping Center, Ashley Plaza, Clemson Best Western Hotel and Brookfield Center.
  • The company’s assets are split into two management groups.
  • Marshall Management handles all of the hotel properties under MDRR’s control.
  • Dodson Property Management manages Medalist Diversified REIT’s non-hotel properties.
  • Some o the major tenants at the company’s commercial properties include Gap’s (NYSE:GPS) Old Navy, TJX Companies’ (NYSE:TJX) Marshalls, Buffalo Wild Wings, Hobby Lobby and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT).
  • The company is led by Thomas Messier and William Elliott.
  • Messier serves as the Chairman of the Board and CEO of the company.
  • Elliott is the founder, Vice Chairman of the Board and COO of MDRR.
  • Medalist Diversified REIT also recently announced a dividend for its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
  • The dividend is 50 cents per share and is payable Oct. 26, 2020 to MDRR shareholders on record Oct. 23, 2020.

MDRR stock was up 239.1% as of Wednesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/10/medalist-diversified-reit-things-to-know/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC