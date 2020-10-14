Medalist Diversified REIT: 14 Things to Know About MDRR

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ: MDRR ) is seeing massive gains to MDRR stock on Wednesday.

Here’s what possible investors need to know about the company.

Medalist Diversified REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its base of operations in Virginia.

Its operations are limited to the Southeastern part of the U.S.

The company prefers to focus on small to medium assets instead of larger more expensive ones.

It currently manages a total of six properties.

They are Franklin Square Shopping Center, Greensboro Hampton Inn, Hanover Square North Shopping Center, Ashley Plaza, Clemson Best Western Hotel and Brookfield Center.

The company’s assets are split into two management groups.

Marshall Management handles all of the hotel properties under MDRR’s control.

Dodson Property Management manages Medalist Diversified REIT’s non-hotel properties.

Some o the major tenants at the company’s commercial properties include Gap’s (NYSE: GPS TJX Companies’ (NYSE: TJX Buffalo Wild Wings , Hobby Lobby and Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT

(NYSE: (NYSE: , and (NYSE: The company is led by Thomas Messier and William Elliott.

Messier serves as the Chairman of the Board and CEO of the company.

Elliott is the founder, Vice Chairman of the Board and COO of MDRR.

Medalist Diversified REIT also recently announced a dividend for its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The dividend is 50 cents per share and is payable Oct. 26, 2020 to MDRR shareholders on record Oct. 23, 2020.

MDRR stock was up 239.1% as of Wednesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.