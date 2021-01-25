Home / Today's Market / BB Stock: 11 Things to Know About Blackberry as Shares Continue to Rocket

By Nick Clarkson, Web Editor Jan 25, 2021, 11:08 am EST

Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock have been soaring the past week of trading, and Monday kicks off another day of major gains.

BB stock has received this massive boost after BlackBerry reportedly settled a dispute with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) on Jan. 15 regarding patent royalties. That said, let’s take a closer look at what this news means and why BB stock is skyrocketing.

  • As I previously said, the Facebook-BlackBerry dispute involved terms that were not disclosed regarding patent royalties.
  • “We have resolved our disputes pursuant to a confidential agreement and have no further comment,” a spokesperson from BlackBerry said.
  • A Facebook spokesperson said the firm did not have a comment.
  • The issues between these two companies actually dates back to 2018.
  • At this point, BlackBerry sued Facebook for “using BlackBerry inventions in its popular messaging applications.”
  • In response, Facebook launched its own challenges to BlackBerry and even initiated a lawsuit of their own — “accusing BlackBerry of infringing patents for voice messaging technology.”
  • Overall, BlackBerry has been trying to generate some revenue through these patent royalties.
  • For example, the company sold 90 patents to China-based Huawei earlier this month, including their smartphone IP.
  • BlackBerry switched its business focus around 2016 when its mobile devices became less popular among consumers.
  • Now, the Canadian tech firm now develops products and services in cybersecurity, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).
  • BB stock shares have doubled in value the past 10 days.

Shares of BB stock were up 41% as of Monday morning.

