BLIAQ Stock: 7 Things to Know About the Blockbuster Remnant Amid the Reddit Run-Up

BB Liquidating (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ), a long-forgotten remnant of Blockbuster after its bankruptcy roughly a decade ago, is seeing shares of its stock skyrocket on Thursday.
Here’s everything investors need to know about BLIAQ as it soars in price today.
- BB Liquidating is what’s left of Blackbuster after its bankruptcy and asset sale in 2011 to DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH).
- Shares of BLIAQ stock have mostly remained inactive since then will little to no movement.
- However, that’s changing with members of the Reddit WallStreetBets, and other social media stock trading groups, pushing shares higher today.
- As of this writing, more than 10 million shares of BLIAQ stock have changed hands.
- That’s a massive increase over the stock’s daily average trading volume of about 406,000 shares.
- Blockbuster was previously a video and game rental store with locations around the world.
- However, poor management and the growth in streaming rivals, such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), killed the company.
Investors that are behind on the Reddit craze that has retail investors targeting several stocks of late need not worry.
BLIAQ stock was up 72.7% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.