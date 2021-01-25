Home / Today's Market / EXPR Stock: 12 Things for Express Stock Investors to Know as Shares Go Wild

EXPR is the target of social media short sellers

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 25, 2021, 10:57 am EST

Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock is surging higher on Monday as social media investors boost the stock higher.

Here’s everything potential investors need to know about the recent rise in EXPR stock.

  • Social media investors have been flocking to retail stocks and pushing them higher with shorts.
  • Express, a retailer based out of Ohio, is not immune to this as shares of EXPR stock have been on the rise lately.
  • The push for these shares to go higher comes from groups across various websites, such as Reddit.
  • There’s actually a whole subreddit dedicated to this kind of trading called WallStreetBets (WSB).
  • These investors make use of the Robinhood app as it offers quick access to the stock market and makes trading easy.
  • Keeping this in mind, EXPR stock has traded more than 177 million shares as of this writing.

EXPR stock was up 98.9% as of Monday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

