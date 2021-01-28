XSPA Stock: What’s the Latest News From XpresSpa Group Today as Shares Fall?

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) is seeing shares of its stock plummet on Thursday following an update concerning the novel coronavirus.
An XpresSpa Group news release today reveals that it’s beefing up testing for the coronavirus for flights out of the Netherlands. This is due to new requirements for passengers that are traveling abroad.
These new requirements mean that passengers heading to and from the Netherlands will have to undergo two separate coronavirus tests. The first is 72 hours before departure and the last is four hours before departure. Both of these tests have to show up negative before a person can board the plane.
XpresSpa Group notes that it’s working with several airports and airlines to meet these standards. That includes John F. Kennedy International’s Terminal 4, Newark Liberty International Airport, and Boston’s Logan International Airport. The airlines that XpresSpa Group will partner with for these tests are United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.
The stock movement surrounding XSPA stock likely isn’t just because of the coronavirus announcement. The stock was also among those being targeted by traders on the Reddit WallStreetBets. If you want to know more about this situation, check out the following articles.
XSPA stock was down 8.8% Thursday after rising in early-hours trading.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.