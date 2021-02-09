Heat Biologics News: Why HTBX Stock Is Going Gangbusters Today

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock is heating up on Tuesday after revealing interim data from a Phase 2 trial of its lung cancer treatment.
The trial has Heat Biologics testing out HS-110 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo. HS-110 is a cell-based therapy designed to boost the immune system to target cancer cells. Opdivo, also called nivolumab, is a checkpoint inhibitor.
What the study found was much better survival rates when HS-110 is combined with Opdivio. That includes a median overall survival of 24.6 months and one-year survival rate of 61.7%. For comparison, when just using nivolumab, the median overall survival was 12.2 months and the one-year survival rate was 50.7%.
Heat Biologics data also shows that non-small cell lung cancer patients whose disease has progressed even after going through checkpoint inhibitor therapy could still benefit from HS-110.
Jeff Wolf, CEO of Heat Biologics, said the following about the news boosting HTBX stock up today.
“HS-110 is the lead candidate in our portfolio of therapeutic products and vaccines utilizing Heat’s gp96 technology platform and showcases the broad utility of this platform for NSCLC and potentially other types of cancer. We are currently evaluating possible Phase 3 registration pathways for HS-110 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor and intend to review these plans with the FDA as well as potential partners.”
The news today inspired confidence in investors and HTBX stock is seeing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 39 million shares have changed hands. For some perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is 1.63 million shares.
HTBX stock was up 67.6% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.