Gene Editing Stocks: What BLUE, NTLA, BEAM, CRSP and EDIT Are Doing Today

Gene editing stocks are on the move Wednesday with investors taking extra interest in biotech companies.
Let’s take a look at some of the top gene editing stocks moving today and what investors need to know about them.
Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)
Bluebird bio stock is soaring higher on Wednesday following an update on a Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction of acute myeloid leukemia. This event was reported during its Phase 1/2 study of LentiGlobin gene therapy for sickle cell disease. The company says that the case is unlikely to be related to its BB305 lentiviral vector.
This positive news is what investors in the gene editing stock were hoping for. The original announcement of the event came roughly one month ago. At that time, shares of BLUE stock took a beating.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)
NTLA stock is also getting a boost today on its own news. The company announced “the presentation of preclinical data establishing proof-of-concept for non-viral genome editing of bone marrow and hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) in mice.”
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)
It doesn't look like there's any specific news sending BEAM stock up on Wednesday. Instead, the rising interest in gene editing stocks is likely pushing it higher.
Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)
There's also no particular news for CRSP that would result in the stock heading higher today. Likely, it's just a case of gene editing stocks rising today as others in the market get a boost from good news.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)
Finally, we come to EDIT stock. Just like the last two gene editing stocks on this list, there's nothing going on with Editas Medicine today to warrant the rise.
BLUE stock was up 9.1%, NTLA stock was up 5.5%, BEAM stock was up 1.9%, CRSP stock was up 1.4%, and EDIT stock was up 3.4% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.