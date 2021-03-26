TDUP Stock IPO: 17 Things for ThredUP IPO Investors to Know As Shares Begin Trading Today

ThredUP (NASDAQ:TDUP) is preparing to join the public market today when shares of TDUP stock start trading on the Nasdaq Exchange via its initial public offering (IPO).
Here’s everything potential investors need to know about TDUP stock and the IPO.
- The ThredUP IPO has the company selling shares of TDUP stock for $14 each.
- That’s at the high end of its IPO range, which was between $14 per share and $14 per share.
- The company is including 12 million shares of its stock in the offering.
- There’s also a 30-day option for underwriters to acquire an additional 1.8 million shares at the IPO price.
- This has ThredUP set to raise $168 million from the IPO.
- The online thrift store plans to use these funds to expand its business.
- That includes adding additional categories to its store.
- It will also make use of the funds with enhancements to its platform and technology.
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are lead book-running managers for the IPO.
- William Blair and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Securities are also book-running managers for the offering.
- KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR), and Telsey Advisory Group are co-managers of the IPO.
- The offering will close on March 30.
- ThredUP is an online second-hand clothing store.
- The company’s business model has sellers requesting packaging from the company.
- They then fill this with clothes and send it back to ThreadUP.
- TDUP then takes place of listing the clothing online.
- Then, when someone purchases the clothes, ThreadUp handles the transaction and pays the seller.
Interested investors will want to keep an eye on TDUP stock today to see how it performs when shares start trading.
ThredUP is among several companies making the rounds in the IPO news circuit this week.
Several other companies are also gearing up for an IPO or have already gone public. That includes the likes of Vizio (NYSE:VZIO), DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN), and Robinhood. Investors can learn more with the following articles from InvestorPlace.com.
More IPO News
- Vizio Stock IPO: 7 Things to Know as VZIO Stock Starts Trading Today
- DigitalOcean IPO: 10 Things to Know as DOCN Stock Starts Trading
- Robinhood IPO News: 12 Things for Potential Robinhood Stock Investors to Know
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.