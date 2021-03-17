These 2 Chinese Companies Popped on Earnings This Week

I’d never have expected to say this, but some of the most exciting opportunities I’ve been finding recently are Chinese stocks. Prior to that, I’d been primarily invested in U.S. stocks for a good, long while. But when my Portfolio Grader scans started picking up “Strong Buys” in China, I jumped on them. And the results have been extremely gratifying.
Since China has largely recovered from the coronavirus, its economy is booming. The first two months of this year has already been record-breaking for China, with export production records at their highest in decades.
Chinese companies, especially the dominant e-commerce companies, have been showing huge growth so far this earnings season. For example, Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) reported earnings last month and showed 37% sales growth and 52% earnings growth for the fourth quarter.
Two other Chinese companies posted their earnings results this week, and neither disappointed. So, let’s take a look at their numbers in today’s Market360 article.
Daqo New Energy Corporation (NYSE:DQ) was up to bat first last Tuesday. The company is one of the lowest cost producers of high-purity silicon in the world. So, it’s not too surprising that Daqo New Energy’s polysilicon and solar wafers are in top demand with the solar PV industry, which utilize the products to develop solar power solutions.
During the fourth quarter, polysilicon production jumped to a record 21,008 metric tons, up from 18,406 metric tons in the third quarter, and polysilicon sales rose to 23,186 metric tons, up from 13,643 metric tons in the third quarter.
Fourth-quarter revenue soared 108.3% year-over-year to $247.7 million, while adjusted earnings surged 205.7% year-over-year to $1.07 per ADS. That compares to earnings of $0.35 per ADS and revenue of $118.9 million in the same quarter a year ago. The analyst community was looking for adjusted earnings of $1.15 per ADS on revenue of $232.16 million. So, Daqo New Energy posted a 7% earnings miss and a 6.7% revenue surprise.
For fiscal year 2020, Daqo New Energy achieved adjusted earnings per ADS of $2.07 and revenue of $675.6 million. That represented 195.7% annual earnings growth and 93% annual revenue growth. Analysts were expecting full year adjusted earnings of $1.99 per ADS and revenue of $690.58 million.
The stock has soared 16.4% since releasing its quarterly report, but given the increased demand for its products, I believe there’s further upside ahead.
Then JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) surged out of the gates last Thursday, following the company’s announcement that “JD saw accelerated revenue and user growth during the fourth quarter.” At the end of the fourth quarter, JD had 471.9 million active customer accounts, up 30.3% from 362 million at the end of 2019.
For the fourth quarter, JD reported earnings of $0.23 per ADS on $34.4 billion in revenue. That represented 187.5% year-over-year earnings growth and 41% year-over-year revenue growth. The consensus estimate called for earnings of $0.19 per ADS and revenue of $33.78 billion, so JD posted a 21% earnings surprise and a slight revenue surprise.
During fiscal year 2020, JD achieved revenue of $114.3 billion and earnings of $1.62 per ADS. That compares to analysts’ estimates for full-year revenue of $113.85 billion and earnings of $1.63 per ADS.
The Bottom Line
Chinese companies are the first out of the coronavirus gate, and it is showing during this earnings season. I always put my faith in the numbers. And what the numbers are telling me is that there are some great buys here right now.
The Editor (Louis Navellier) hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor (Louis Navellier), directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
JD.com, Inc. (JD), Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)
