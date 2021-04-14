Millions of People Will Soon Be Blindsided. Will You Be One of Them?

On April 20 at 7 p.m. ET, Louis Navellier and Matt McCall will reveal an event that’s about to rock the stock market and how you could use it to beat the markets by nearly 11X.

Tue, April 20 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Predictions: Where Will BNB Go After the Coinbase IPO?

BNB-USD is profiting from the COIN IPO today

By Vivian Medithi Apr 14, 2021, 1:57 pm EDT

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance (CCC:BNB-USD) is benefitting from today’s Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) IPO (initial public offering). BNB-USD, the native token for the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, notched new all-time highs on Monday before pulling back slightly.

A Binance Coin (BNB) sits in front of trading charts.

Source: Shutterstock

Anticipation for the COIN IPO has driven cryptocurrencies to record highs this week. Binance announced tokenized stock options on Monday by offering a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) token; today’s offering of tokenized COIN should drive similarly large volumes of trading on the Binance platform.

BNB-USD is now the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world, behind Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). Binance saw its popularity surge in the first quarter of the year due to the high GAS fees associated with Ethereum. In fact, Binance Smart Chain is now the “most used blockchain in terms of unique active wallets.”

Binance also has a scheduled quarterly token burn coming any day now, which will reduce the number of tokens in circulation. January’s quarterly burn was the largest yet for the company.

Binance (BNB) Price Predictions

With Binance presently trading just under $2,300, what will BNB-USD do next? Here are some Binance (BNB) price predictions:

On the date of publication, Vivian Medithi did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/04/binance-coin-bnb-price-predictions-where-will-bnb-go-after-the-coinbase-ipo/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC