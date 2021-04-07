Cruise Stocks: The News That Has CCL, RCL and NCLH Powering Higher Wednesday

Cruise stocks are continuing to rise higher on Wednesday as investors prepare for them to take on passengers again.
The initial news that sent cruise stocks sailing higher was an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on travel over the weekend. That pushed shares of companies higher on Monday as it opened the way for cruises to possibly resume.
One of the major cruise companies was ready to spring back into action with plans to launch cruises again as early as July. However, the CDC still has to approve this plan. Even so, that isn’t stopping shares of cruise stocks from climbing higher today.
Cruise Stocks On the Move Today
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) stock is up 5.8% with more than 35 million shares changing hands as of this writing. The company’s daily average trading volume is 43 million shares. CCL released its earnings today, which also includes its new cruise plans following the CDC update.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is next up on the list with shares soaring 3.9% higher and over 20 million shares trading hands. Its daily average trading volume is roughly 21 million shares. It’s worth pointing out that NCLH is the company already planning to resume travel. The company also recently outlined plans for starting up cruises outside the U.S., including in Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and Greece in July.
- Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) closes out the cruise stocks list today with shares up 3.4% and more than 2.4 million changing hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 5.4 million shares.
Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival continuing to announce cruise plans is great for the cruise industry. It’s giving investors hope that things will return to normal sooner than previously expected.
Cruise stocks aren’t the only ones seeing shares gain on Wednesday.
There’s plenty of other news pushing different companies higher today as well. That includes the likes of Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC), Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), and SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS). Investors can learn more about this news below.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.