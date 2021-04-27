DOGE News: 20 Things for Dogecoin Fans to Know About Mark Cuban on Ellen Degeneres Today

Mark Cuban made a special appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today and a large section of his interview was dedicated to Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD).
Here’s everything DOGE lovers need to know about the recent news.
- First off, it’s worth noting that Mark Cuban is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks.
- He also appears on Shark Tank.
- The interview started off with him discussing selling baseball cards when he was a kid.
- He then moved on to talk about NFTs, and then cryptocurrencies.
- It was at this time that he brought up Dogecoin.
- Cuban pointed out that DOGE is already accepted at the Mavericks’ merchandise shop.
- He also suggested that DeGeneres introduce it as a payment option for her own goods.
- The interview continues with a basic backstory on Dogecoin.
- That includes how it started out as a meme cryptocurrency before its recent rise.
- In the segment, Cuban does tell DeGeneres that DOGE isn’t the best investment.
- However, he says there are benefits to investing in it.
- For example, the cheap entry point of roughly 26 cents makes it easy to get into.
- Adding to that, the crypto could increase in value over time.
- Even if it doesn’t, users can still choose to spend it in certain stores.
- Overall, Cuban says that investing in DOGE is a better option than buying a lottery ticket.
- Before he even appeared on today’s show, Cuban was hyping up his appearance on Twitter.
- This saw him sending out Tweets about the upcoming interview.
- He also made sure to let his followers know that he intended to talk about Dogecoin while he was there.
- Cuban definitely made good on that promise.
- DOGE lovers can check out the full interview at this link.
DOGE was up slightly as of Tuesday morning.
Investors that aren’t in love with DOGE do have other recent crypto news to explore.
Several up-and-coming cryptocurrencies are on the market and could see a major growth like what Dogecoin did. That includes Egod (CCC:EGOD-USD) and SafeMoon (CCC:SAFEMOON-USD). Investors preferring stocks can also check out options that could rise alongside Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD).
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.