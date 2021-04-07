DOGE on Coinbase? Dogecoin Investors Bark for Inclusion Ahead of Coinbase IPO

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) investors want Coinbase to start taking the meme cryptocurrency seriously and add DOGE to its exchange.
Backing these investors is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk is a long-time fan of DOGE and would very much like to see Coinbase support it. He said as much in a Tweet when asked about the possibility.
Now Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) users are pushing hard for Coinbase to accept DOGE with a new hashtag campaign. This has them using the #adddogecointocoinbase hashtag to bring attention to the crypto and call on Coinbase to add it to its platform.
The following are a few examples of Twitter users that want DOGE added to Coinbase.
@dogecoin_rise let's create #AddDogecoinToCoinbase To show the strength of people to coinbase and make them dogecoin add to the coinbase. @WazirXIndia @bitbns
— vikram sonawane (@vicky_sonawane) April 6, 2021
My Administration is working to get #Dogecoin in the hands of all people as quickly as possible. To achieve this ambitious goal, we call on @coinbase to list #Dogecoin on its platform. pic.twitter.com/Qal0LuLQvU
— POTUS of 🐕 (@POTUSofDoge) April 7, 2021
RT itsStephanieGee RT @itsALLrisky: Coinbase just announced that they have a whopping 56 million users
It’s about time that @Coinbase lists #Dogecoin on their platform so these millions of users can access #DOGE, the People’s Crypto 🐕🚀🌕
— Dogecoin 007 (@Dogecoin007) April 7, 2021
It’s about time that @Coinbase $COIN lists #Dogecoin on their platform so millions of users can access $doge $DOGE.X #DOGE, the People’s #Crypto pic.twitter.com/6C4ANYiire
— Live Trading News (@Livetradingnews) April 7, 2021
still waiting for the day Dogecoin gets on Coinbase
— Shiro 🍃 (@okami_shirou) April 7, 2021
We all believed in a little Coin that Could!! Now it is on its way!!!!!!#dogecoin 🚀🚀🚀🚀#dogecoin #doge #DogecoinRise #dogetothemoon #dogearmy #DogeDay #dogecoinrevolution #Coinbase #ElonMusk #Elongate #addogecointocoinbase
— kjcarrington (@kjcarrington1) April 7, 2021
While DOGE investors pushing for the cryptocurrency to be added to Coinbase is all well and good, there’s no guarantee that it will happen. the crypto exchange hasn’t specifically commented on the recent hashtag campaign, but it’s made no move to accept the digital asset on its platform in the past.
DOGE got a major boost earlier this year as investors pushed it up from less than a penny to roughly 8 cents per token. Unfortunately, that momentum couldn’t last and the crypto fell back down to about 5 cents. It’s been mostly handing around at that price since then but has been closer to staying at near 6 cents per token.
It’s worth pointing out that this point that dogecoin started out as a joke. The cryptocurrency was created based on the popular doge meme back in 2013. While it’s grown greatly since then, it still doesn’t stack up to its rival cryptocurrencies.
DOGE was down 1.8% as of Wednesday afternoon but is up 1,170% since the start of the year.
If the recent dogecoin news isn’t up your alley, there’s loads of other crypto news to keep up on.
That includes news from crypto mining companies such as SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS), talk of a Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) ETF, and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) reaching a new milestone. Luckily for investors, InvestorPlace.com has all the latest news on this crypto news below.
More Crypto News
- SOS Stock: Is Crypto Play SOS Rising on Short Squeeze Hopes?
- A Potential Huge Catalyst for Crypto
- Now at $2,000, Is Ethereum Headed Higher or Lower?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.