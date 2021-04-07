Home / Today's Market / DOGE on Coinbase? Dogecoin Investors Bark for Inclusion Ahead of Coinbase IPO

DOGE lovers attempt rallying cry with renewed push to hashtag #adddogecointocoinbase ahead of the exchange going public

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 7, 2021, 11:31 am EDT

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) investors want Coinbase to start taking the meme cryptocurrency seriously and add DOGE to its exchange.

Dogecoin Cryptocurrency

Source: Orpheus FX / Shutterstock.com

Backing these investors is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk is a long-time fan of DOGE and would very much like to see Coinbase support it. He said as much in a Tweet when asked about the possibility.

Now Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) users are pushing hard for Coinbase to accept DOGE with a new hashtag campaign. This has them using the #adddogecointocoinbase hashtag to bring attention to the crypto and call on Coinbase to add it to its platform.

The following are a few examples of Twitter users that want DOGE added to Coinbase.

While DOGE investors pushing for the cryptocurrency to be added to Coinbase is all well and good, there’s no guarantee that it will happen. the crypto exchange hasn’t specifically commented on the recent hashtag campaign, but it’s made no move to accept the digital asset on its platform in the past.

DOGE got a major boost earlier this year as investors pushed it up from less than a penny to roughly 8 cents per token. Unfortunately, that momentum couldn’t last and the crypto fell back down to about 5 cents. It’s been mostly handing around at that price since then but has been closer to staying at near 6 cents per token.

It’s worth pointing out that this point that dogecoin started out as a joke. The cryptocurrency was created based on the popular doge meme back in 2013. While it’s grown greatly since then, it still doesn’t stack up to its rival cryptocurrencies.

DOGE was down 1.8% as of Wednesday afternoon but is up 1,170% since the start of the year.

