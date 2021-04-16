Millions of People Will Soon Be Blindsided. Will You Be One of Them?

Dogecoin Price Predictions Mania: Today’s 7 Biggest Stories as DOGE Rockets Past 30 Cents

Grab a bowl of popcorn and dive into the Dogecoin news driving the market today

By Sarah Smith, InvestorPlace Web Content Producer Apr 16, 2021, 8:20 am EDT

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) does not appear to be slowing down, rocketing to new all-time highs above 32 cents on Friday morning. In fact, after the moonshot rally in the last 24 hours, many Dogecoin price predictions simply feel irrelevant. With all of the DOGE hype in mind, what do you need to know?

Concept art for Dogecoin (DOGE).

Source: Shutterstock

As retail investors continue to take DOGE to the moon, there has been no shortage of chatter on Wall Street. Memes, celebrity influencers and national regulators are all jumping into the frenzy. In fact, there is almost too much news to watch. However, InvestorPlace did the hard work for you.

In no particular order, here are some of the top news DOGE stories from the past day:

What Comes Next for Dogecoin Price Predictions?

So where does DOGE go next? And what does this record rally past 32 cents mean for Dogecoin price predictions? As InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Brenden Rearick highlighted previously, many top year-end targets are around 40 cents. That is not far from where Dogecoin is trading today.

Perhaps now the most important thing is for investors to understand how and why Dogecoin operates the way it does. As InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Thomas Yeung wrote yesterday, it is not about traditional investing. Instead, it is a lesson in the power of community support for DOGE. Although he does see a bull cash for Dogecoin hitting $10, he also thinks its retail backers play a huge role. To better understand this, he encouraged even experienced investors to put $500 into DOGE.

Maybe everyone really can benefit from some time in Reddit university.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. 

Sarah Smith is a Web Content Producer with InvestorPlace.com. 

