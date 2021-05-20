Crypto Rebound: The 10 Best Performing Cryptos Today Following Wednesday’s Crash

We’re seeing a massive surge in crypto prices on Thursday as the digital assets rebound from yesterday’s crash.
Cryptocurrencies took a major beating on Wednesday with plenty of the largest names in the space seeing major declines in value. You can get more details about the crash here, as well as check out the cryptos least hurt during it at this link.
With that extra context in mind, let’s take a look at the crypto seeing the strong rebound today, as of this writing.
Crypto Rebound: Best Performing Cryptos After the Crash
- Internet Computer (CCC:ICP-USD) is gaining close to 63% with tokens trading at around $191.26 each.
- Theta Fuel (CCC:TFUEL-USD) is heading more than 43% higher as it rebounds from the crypto crash and trades at roughly 31 cents.
- Waves (CCC:WAVES-USD) is getting a roughly 43% boost with the crypto trading at around $27.77.
- DigitByte (CCC:DGB-USD) is gaining over 42% and the crypto is trading at about 10 cents.
- Nano (CCC:NANO-USD) is sitting more than 36% higher as it trades at about $8.87.
- Theta (CCC:THETA-USD) is increasing almost 33% and is trading at about 8% per token.
- Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) is recovering more than 32% and trading at about $1.87 each.
- Compound (CCC:COMP-USD) jumping more than 32% as the crypto rebounds with tokens trading at about $558.26.
- Ankr (CCC:ANKR-USD) is up over 29% and tokens are trading at close to 13 cents each.
- VeChain (CCC:VET-USD) closes out the crypto rebound list up more than 24% and is trading at close to 14 cents.
Crypto investors that are looking for more information today are in luck.
InvestorPlace.com is offering a wide variety of coverage for the crypto market. That includes altcoins to consider after the crash, the best memes shares during all the chaos, as well as price predictions for everyone’s favorite meme crypto, Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). You can see all of that for yourself at the links below.
More Crypto News
- 7 Altcoins That Should Live Long After The Crypto Bubble Bursts
- Crypto Crash 2021: 10 Best #BuytheDip Memes on Twitter Today
- Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Predictions: Where Will DOGE Go After the Crypto Crash?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.