Dogecoin News: What to Know as the Winklevoss Twins Add DOGE to Gemini

A crossover that everybody has been anticipating for a while now has finally come to fruition: The Winklevoss twins are now Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) proponents. The crypto duo’s newest Dogecoin news is exciting investors and seeing the meme coin’s reach expand ever further.
The Winklevoss twins’ Gemini exchange is a popular venture of the crypto entrepreneurs. The platform allows users to exchange Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) primarily. It also includes custody support, a sort of crypto storage for users to manage their assets. The Gemini operation is one of the best known Winklevoss ventures, doubling its user base in 2021 and becoming one of the leading exchange platforms. The custody support has seen more than $25 billion in crypto deposits.
Big news comes to the exchange today with the company’s new press release. The company is announcing Dogecoin as its newest listing. Deposits are currently open, and trading will be available to investors in the very near future. The Dogecoin listing brings Gemini’s listed crypto options past the 40 mark. It will also be the eleventh crypto available to store using custody.
What to Know About Gemini’s Dogecoin News
The company wasted no words in talking about their fandom of Dogecoin. Tyler Winklevoss calls DOGE “the people’s money,” and admires it for flying in the face of our idea of currency. Particularly, he describes Dogecoin with words like “transparent,” “predictable,” and “disinflationary.”
The announcement of the listing couldn’t come at a more perfect timing for the Winklevoss twins and Doge investors alike. Expanding on the exchanges who list DOGE is a priority of the altcoin’s legions of fans, as it only brings more spotlight to the crypto as it grows further upward.
For Gemini, the listing presents a clear growth opportunity as investors turn on Robinhood. A platform with a significant amount of DOGE trades, investors are seemingly becoming fed up with it after its newest trading error. Now is a great time to be a fresh and convenient new option for people looking for the DOGE.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.