Elon Musk DOGE Clue? Why These Dogecoin Investors Think the ‘Dogefather’ Sent a Hidden Message

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) investors are freaking out today after one prominent member in the community shared what he believes to be a massive DOGE clue from the Dogefather himself, Elon Musk.
Matt Wallace, the man behind the Final Stand YouTube channel, is the one offering up the clue. He operates one of the largest Dogecoin channels on the platform with more than 165,000 subscribers.
In a recent video, Wallace goes over what he believes is a Doge clue hidden by Elon Musk in a Spotify playlist. When looking at the first letters of artist names in the playlist, they spell out “LMRST”.
Wallace believes that this is a hint from Musk concerning LMRST satellites. He claims that the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO may be working on a plan to upgrade the Dogecoin network by making use of these satellites.
To the average person not keeping up with DOGE, this likely all sounds like crazy talk. However, Wallace does have some evidence to back up his claims. The main one being that Musk has hidden messages in Spotify playlists in the past.
Some examples of this include spelling out “DOGE #1”, as well as the letters “BTC” heading down. Just like with the potential LMRST clue, these ones were made with the first letters of artists’ names.
So is Elon Musk dropping massive DOGE clues that investors in the cryptocurrency need to be aware of? Is this the next big thing for the digital asset that started out as a meme. The jury is still out on that one.
DOGE was up 45% this morning over a 24-hour period. It’s also up 11,439.8% since the start of the year.
Crypto investors looking for something else to pour over instead of DOGE conspiracy theories are in luck.
There’s plenty of other cryptocurrency news to be had of late. That includes coverage of Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), and SafeMoon (CCC:SAFEMOON-USD). Investors can get up to speed on the latest news from on these topics at the links below.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.