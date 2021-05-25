Gamesafe.io Crypto: 16 Things to Know About the GAMESAFE Token and the Digital Gaming Play

Gamesafe.io (CCC:GAMESAFE-USD) is catching the interest of crypto traders and is among the top trending tokens CoinMarketCap.
Here’s what crypto investors need to know about Gamesafe.io.
- Gamesafe.io is a crypto token that brings blockchain to the gaming industry.
- It does so by allowing traders to use its crypto for gaming purchases.
- So far it only works on PC but does offer quite a few options.
- Among these are the ability to recharge balances in games, as well as purchase games or gift cards.
- The crypto can also be used to increase the users’ balance on certain gaming stores.
- To go along with this, Gamesafe.io is planning to launch its own storefront as well.
- This will let users purchase games with the GAMESAFE token directly from them.
- The company says that it’s also working to host indie games exclusive to its platform.
- Another new feature is the ability to buy gaming-related products with the GAMESAFE tokens.
- That includes keyboards, mice, and more.
- Each transaction using the tokens comes with a 10% tax.
- 5% of this tax is distributed to holders and the other 5% will be added to the liquidity.
- Each transaction also earns users a 5% holders tax.
- Currently, the tokens are available for purchase on PancakeSwap.
- However, the company has plans to launch its own marketplace in the third quarter of this year.
- After that, it expects to list its token on a major crypto exchange.
GAMESAFE was up 121.4% over a 24-hour period on Tuesday morning.
There’s still plenty of other crypto news that traders need to be aware of outside of Gamesafe.io.
We've got crypto investors covered with our looks at the latest crypto news.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.