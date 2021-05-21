Solana (SOL) Price Predictions: Where Will SOL Go After Coinbase Pro Listing?

Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) is making this spring its bull season. The coin has been on a steady climb for a while now, and it has gotten a fair bit of institutional support. Now, it’s getting one of the best exchange listings a crypto can get. As a result, Solana (SOL) price predictions are coming to the forefront of investors’ interests.
To recap Solana’s year thus far, it got five $20 million investments from different strategic investing groups, and it has been climbing higher and higher each day. Solana has been flexing its muscles, recently hitting its $58 all-time high. And now, it’s landing a Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) listing.
Coinbase announced just yesterday that it is opening SOL trading on its Coinbase Pro platform. As of May 20, investors can move their existing SOL into their Coinbase Pro accounts. Actual trading of Solana will begin on May 24. SOL coins can be bought with USD, GBP, the Euro, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and Tether (CCC:USDT-USD).
Solana (SOL) Price Predictions: What’s Next for SOL?
A Coinbase listing is a huge deal; it gives a crypto access to one of the largest exchange user bases in the world. It’s something for which investors in huge coins like Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) have been wanting for a long time. Experts have also proved that a Coinbase listing typically leads to huge price gains in the first days of trading.
So where do Solana (SOL) price predictions stand ahead of the Coinbase listing? Let’s take a look:
- The Economy Forecast Agency predicts big gains for SOL. They predict Solana will close out 2021 with a price of $155.
- DigitalCoinPrice is much less bullish. They are predicting the coin to barely pass its current all-time high, reaching just $57 this year.
- WalletInvestor forecasts a valuation of $171 by May 2022.
- Coin Price Forecast is most bullish of all. They say SOL could reach as high at $206 by the end of the year.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.