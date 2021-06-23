Crypto News: Are Crypto-to-Crypto Swaps Tax Free? No, Says IRS

The IRS has until 2024 to audit 2017 taxes on crypto

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 23, 2021, 11:39 am EDT

Crypto traders can’t seem to escape the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with news from the agency stating that crypto-to-crypto swaps aren’t tax-free.

An aerial shot of a group of popular cryptocurrency tokens.

Source: Shutterstock

So what does that mean for crypto traders? Let’s get into it below.

  • That will give it until 2024 to audit crypto trades as far back as 2018.
  • In addition to this, the agency is able to request extensions that allow it to take longer with its audits than that six-ear period.
  • That could leave crypto traders caught up in a wave of legal paperwork as the IRS looks to crack down on digital asset exchanges.
  • It’s worth pointing out that the IRS’s decision means it’s taxing crypto without any fiscal currency coming into play.
  • That likely won’t sit well with some traders.
  • However, those that hold crypto as an investment won’t have to worry until they actually sell their crypto.
  • That’s when the IRS is going to want its piece of the pie.

