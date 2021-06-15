Solana (SOL) Price Predictions: Where Will SOL Go as Forks Trend?

Altcoin Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) is one of the more popular altcoins on the market right now. With an interesting hybrid consensus model, its ability to process an impressive amount of contracts per send, and its low transaction fees, investors are flocking toward SOL. Now, the coin is trending on Twitter as forked coins and imitators look to promote themselves. Could the trending #Solana hashtag elevate Solana (SOL) price predictions?
Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery. Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) has seen it from Ethereum Classic (CCC:ETC-USD), and Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has seen it from Bitcoin Gold (CCC:BTG-USD) and Bitcoin Cash (CCC:BCH-USD). Oftentimes, coins that are forks of other cryptos keep their progenitors’ name for the brand recognition. Now, Solana is getting the same treatment.
#Solana is trending on Twitter this morning, thanks to a huge number of tweets with the hashtag cropping up. Now, Solana forks are using the opportunity to hawk their wares. SolBird and SolRise Finance (CCC:SLRS-USD) are both posting about upcoming developments and future token airdrops. These have no association with Solana outside of being born from the same code.
Can Solana (SOL) Price Predictions Benefit? Still
Solana may not have any huge news today to drop on investors, but the altcoin surely won’t lose out from having its name on the trending tab. Solana is being pushed up over 3% on the day’s session.
What are its long-term prospects? Well, let’s take a look at what the analysts are saying for their Solana (SOL) price predictions:
- RepublicWorld doesn’t have a hard price prediction, but the outlet suggests SOL to be “bullish for the long term.”
- WalletInvestor suggests that by June 2022, SOL could climb from its current $40 to a value of $127.57.
- The Economy Forecast Agency predicts SOL to reach as high as $94 in the same 12-month timeframe.
- Gov Capital is even more bullish than others, pricing Solana’s coin at $140 by this time next year.
- CoinPriceForecast suggests a $91 value for SOL by year’s end.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.