WSRC Stock: 13 Things to Know About Penny Stock Western Sierra Resource After Shares Rocketed Nearly 1,000%

Western Sierra Resource (OTCMKTS:WSRC) stock is on a wild rise as shares rocketed nearly 1,000% higher yesterday but are falling today.
Here’s everything potential investors need to know about Western Sierra Resource and its volatile share price.
- First off, it’s worth pointing out that Western Sierra Resource is the definition of a penny stock.
- Before yesterday’s jump, it was only trading for fractions of a penny.
- However, today it’s sitting much higher with shares in the 20 cents range.
- The major news affecting Western Sierra Resource has to do with a deal involving Silver State Mining.
- The company revealed that it intends to acquire 70% of Silver State Mining’s common stock.
- That’s worth noting at Silver State Mining owns 49% of the Sage Hen Mining claims in Nevada amounting to 460 acres.
- This has it adjacent to the Relief Canyon Mine in the Oreana Tend.
- Recovery system assays have returned gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium in the area.
- The goal is for Western Sierra Resource and Silver State Mining to start up a 100 ton a day plan that will immediately move up to 1,100 tons per day.
- This has projected annual net income from the project ranging from $269 million and $3.2 billion.
- WSRC stock is seeing heavy trading on that news.
- As of this writing, more than 31 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
- That’s a massive increase over its daily average trading volume of about 3.6 million shares.
WSRC stock was down 29.9% as of Wednesday morning but is up 760% since the start of the year.
