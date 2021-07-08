ARPO Stock: 12 Things to Know About Aerpio Pharma as Analyst Upgrade Sends Shares Soaring

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) stock is flying high on Thursday after an analyst upgrade gave the company’s shares a boost today.
Let’s take a dive into that news and what potential ARPO investors need to know about it below.
- H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns is responsible for the upgrade today that has ARPO stock on the move.
- His new rating for the biopharmaceutical company bumps it up from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
- This matches the consensus rating for the stock, which is made up of two buy ratings.
- The good news for ARPO stock continues with Burns setting a $22 price target for the shares.
- That’s an incredibly bullish price target compared to the consensus of $2.75 per share.
- It also represents a massive upside of 1,186.6% from the penny stock’s closing price of $1.74 on Wednesday’s close.
- So why is the H.C. Wainwright taking such a bullish stance on ARPO stock?
- It all has to do with its merger deal with Aadi Bioscience.
- Burns says the deal should put the combined company on a “solid path towards becoming a self-sustaining, commercial-stage enterprise with a differentiated lead product having applicability across multiple specialty oncology indications.”
- ARPO stock is seeing heavy trading today following news of the analyst upgrade.
- As of this writing, more than 117 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
- That’s a massive jump over its daily average trading volume of roughly 5.6 million shares.
ARPO stock was up 57.9% as of Thursday morning and is up 158.6% since the start of the year.
