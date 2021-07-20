Covid Vaccine Stocks: Why NVAX, OCGN, MRNA and QDEL Are on the Move Today

Stocks for companies developing or already distributing a vaccine for covid are on the move Tuesday.
The increase comes alongside a few pieces of news. First off, there are rising concerns about the coronavirus spreading and more lockdowns going into effect. This is due to the spread of the delta variant of covid.
In addition to this, there’s talk that the government could make covid vaccines a requirement, which easily explains positive stock movement. That could result in all government employees needing the shots. However, that likely wouldn’t come until after the vaccines get full FDA approval, which would be next January at the earliest, NBC News notes.
Taking into account the news above, let’s see what’s happening with covid vaccine stocks today.
Covid Vaccine Stocks on the Move
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock is rising 1.3% as of Tuesday afternoon with some 6 million shares changing hands. That’s above its daily average trading volume of about 4.1 million shares.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are falling 4.1% as more than 10 million units move. This is well below its daily average trading volume of 68.4 million shares.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock is running 8.4% higher with about 27 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is roughly 10.2 million shares.
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares are slightly higher today with close to 374,000 shares moving. For comparison, its daily average trading volume is about 856,000 shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.