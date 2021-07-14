DPLS Stock: 13 Things to Know About Penny Stock DarkPulse as Shares Soar

DarkPulse (OTCMKTS:DPLS) stock is running higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news concerning the fiber sensor solutions company.
Here’s everything investors need to know about DPLS stock as it heads higher today.
- DarkPulse is a technology-security company focused on Fiber and Ultra-High Sensitivity Sensors.
- It got its start back in 1989 as Klever Marketing.
- At that time, DarkPulse Technologies was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Klever Marketing.
- However, that changed with a merger of the two in April 2018.
- This acted similar to a reverse merger and saw the new company adopt the DarkPulse name later that year.
- The company’s offerings include “a full suite of engineering, installation and security management solutions to industries and governments.”
- DarkPulse’s most recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was on Monday.
- This was for a prospectus stock offering of up to $50 million.
- The most recent news before that is a Letter of Intent from the end of June.
- This details the company’s plans to acquire TerraData Unmanned, a drone company including underwater surveillance services.
- Even with the jumping stock price and lack of news, DPLS stock isn’t seeing heavy trading today.
- As of this writing, more than 74 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
- That’s still below the company’s daily average trading volume of about 96.5 million shares.
DPLS stock was up 16.4% as of Wednesday afternoon.
Investors hungry for more stock market news will want to keep scrolling!
InvestorPlace.com has all of the latest stock market coverage traders will want to know about. That includes what has AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Wheels Up (NYSE:UP), and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares on the move today. You can learn all about that at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- AMC Stock: Why Reddit Darling AMC Entertainment Is Tumbling Today
- Wheels Up Stock: The NYSE Listing Flying ‘UP’ in Value Today
- DTSS Stock: 13 Things for Datasea Investors to Know as Shares Skyrocket
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed