DTSS Stock: 13 Things for Datasea Investors to Know as Shares Skyrocket

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock is on the rise Wednesday and we’ve got a breakdown of the news affecting shares today.
Let’s take a look at what has DTSS stock on the move today below.
- First off, Datasea is a tech company based out of China.
- The company’s focus is on “smart security solutions, smart hardware and developing education-related technologies.”
- Today’s big news has to do with Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology, its wholly-owned subsidiary.
- Shuhai Zhangxun entered into six purchase and distribution agreements today.
- This has it providing 5G Message-marketing Cloud Platform Version 3.0, as well as further enhanced product availability nationwide in China.
- That will see the company adding new district partners.
- The companies that it signed the deals with are based out of Nei Mongol, Anhui, Chongqing, and Zhejiang.
- This will have these companies paying Datasea to provide them with the messaging services.
- That’s good news for DTSS stock as the company expects the deals to have a total value of $136,940.
- It’s also already received $75,796 from the deals.
- The extra attention of DTSS stock today has it seeing incredibly heavy trading.
- As of this writing, more than 74 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
- That’s a massive jump compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 879,000 shares.
DTSS stock was up 42.3% as of Wednesday afternoon and is up 106.4% since the start of the year.
