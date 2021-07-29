HOOD Stock: What Investors Are Saying About the Robinhood IPO Debut

Twitter isn't being kind to HOOD stock today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 29, 2021, 10:16 am EDT

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is set to start trading today after briefing investors about its initial public offering (IPO) plans last week.

The Robinhood IPO will see the company listing shares on the Nasdaq Exchange under the HOOD stock ticker. The IPO prices these shares at $38 each. That’s at the low end of the company’s IPO price range of $38 to $42 per share.

Robinhood will be selling some 55 million shares in its IPO. This values the company at $32 billion. In addition to this, the trading platform has also set aside 35% of the offering for its customers. That’s a hefty amount being set aside for retail traders and makes this IPO stand out from others.

With news of the Robinhood IPO spreading, let’s see what traders on social media have to say about it.

HOOD Stock: What Traders Are Saying on Twitter

Meme stock traders memeing on Robinhood as its IPO launches makes complete sense. When they needed it most earlier this year, it vanished by not allowing them to trade shares of popular stocks at the time, such as GameStop (NYSE:GME).

While we can’t say for sure if meme stock traders will ruin the Robinhood IPO today, it could happen. We’ll have to wait and see how the shares move after trading starts later today. Until then, enjoy the slew of memes popping up on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) today.

