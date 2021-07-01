MEDS Stock: The Big Bonum Health Deal That Has TRxADE Health Soaring Today

TRxADE Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday following news of a deal for subsidiary Bonum Health.
Bonum Health is a digital healthcare subsidiary that focuses on offering telemedicine services. The company has signed a Telemedicine Service Distribution deal with Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers in their supermarket locations.
The deal boosting MEDS stock up today has Bonum Health providing its services to Big Y pharmacies in Massachusetts and Connecticut. That includes telemedicine service for all patients, as well as direct access to prescription discount savings.
Ashton Maaraba, president of Bonum Health, said the following about the news sending MEDS stock higher today.
“We are thrilled and fortunate to team up with Big Y and their outstanding Health & Wellness leadership and in-store staff. Big Y pharmacy leadership recognized an opportunity to provide greater access to deeply discounted low-cost care to their patients, in combination with furthering their prescription discounts, under our unique digital platform, and Big Y chose Bonum Health.”
MEDS stock is seeing heavy trading on Thursday following the Bonum Health news. As of this writing, more than 74 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 3.4 million shares.
MEDS stock was up 68.5% as of noon Thursday and is up 37.4% since the start of the year.
Investors that are hungry for more recent stock market news should keep scrolling!
InvestorPlace has all the latest stock market coverage that traders need to know about. That includes today’s recent news, such as Pop Culture (NASDAQ:CPOP) going public, Micron (NASDAQ:MU) earnings, and the Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) IPO. You can learn all about these subjects by following these links!
More Stock Market News for Thursday
- Pop Culture IPO: 11 Things to Know About CPOP Stock as Shares Rocket Nearly 100%
- MU Stock: Why Micron Is Taking a Solid Hit Today
- DNUT Stock: What to Know as Krispy Kreme Starts Trading Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed