NEGG Stock: The Latest Headlines That Have Grabbed Newegg Investors’ Attention

Newegg (NASDAQ:NEGG) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday following a couple of new pieces of news concerning the electronics and computer parts e-commerce company.
To start off with, Newegg recently got in shipments of some of the most-sought after GPUs from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). These were available through the Newegg Shuffle product lottery. The prices of the PC components were close to their MSRP, which is hard to find as shortages continue.
PC enthusiasts that are looking to get their hands on the rare graphics cards from Nvidia might want to check out the Newegg product lottery. The entry period starts and ends today with just a two-hour window. Winners will also be notified if they can purchase the parts today as well.
The PC parts lottery wasn’t the only bit of news from Newegg that has NEGG stock on the move. The e-commerce company also announced a new service that will have it building custom PCs for customers.
That’s worth noting as Newegg already has all the parts it needs on hand to build powerful gaming or editing PCs. Thanks to that, it promises that it will be able to churn out custom PCs for customers faster than other professional PC builders.
All of this news has NEGG stock experiencing heavier-than-normal trading today. As of this writing, more than 27 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive jump from the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 1.1 million shares.
NEGG stock was up 81.8% as of Wednesday morning.
