New Coins on Binance: When You Can Buy AMP & ANKR

New coins on Binance that crypto traders will want to keep an eye on include Amp (CCC:AMP-USD) and Ankr (CCC:ANKR-USD).
Binance U.S. announced plans to list the new coins on its platform Wednesday. Both were slated to start trading at 8:00 a.m. this morning as part of the exchange’s Crypto Days of Summer promotional event.
True to its word, Amp and Ankr are both now trading on Binance starting this morning. This opens the way for these cryptos to reach larger audiences and price increases for them in the coming days.
So what do crypto investors need to know about the new coins on Binance? Let’s jump into the details below.
New Coins on Binance: AMP
- AMP is an Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD)-based digital collateral token.
- It allows for instant and secure transactions.
- The Flexa Network makes use of AMP for secure and transparent transactions.
- The crypto can be used to secure trades with other cryptos, such as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and ETH.
- Using AMP allows for decentralized risk concerning collateral.
New Coins on Binance: ANKR
- ANKR is the native token of Ankr Network.
- This is a distributed computer platform.
- It makes use of “idle computing resources throughout data centers, edge devices, and more.”
- This allows users to reduce the risk that comes with using centralized providers.
- That, in turn, allows users of idle computing power to monetize it.
AMP was up 12.2% and ANKR was up less than 1% over a 24-hour period on Thursday morning.
Crypto traders don’t have to head far to find more news today.
InvestorPlace tracks the crypto market and posts updates for the latest happenings. That includes what to expect from the Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD) SEC case, five stablecoins to consider, as well as seven alternative cryptos to buy as BTC rebounds. You can check out all of that at the links below!
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.