Project Quantum Crypto: 11 Things to Know About the Gaming Upstart Quantum Works and QBIT Coin

Project Quantum is catching the eye of crypto traders today as it looks to be the first AAA game to integrate the digital assets into its gameplay.
Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about Project Quantum and the crypto attached to it.
- The crypto also uses the Project Quantum (CCC:QBIT-USD) name and is available on Pancake Swap and other platforms.
- According to developer Quantum Works, QBIT will fuel the in-game economy of Project Quantum.
- The company is also awarding players with unique in-game items for investing in their crypto.
- Project Quantum is being developed with Unreal 5 and is an open-world, first-person looter shooter.
- The game is set to feature both player vs. player, as well as player vs. enemy combat.
- The team behind the game includes several people with experience in the industry.
- That includes director Magnus Stone and his previous work at SEGA and 4J Studios.
- Jason Tennet is also a director for the game and has worked on Crackdown 3 and Halo: Master Chief Collection.
- Shaddy Safadi is the consulting art director for Project Quantum and his previous works include various Uncharted games, Bioshock Infinite, and The Last of Us 1&2.
- Jamie Magnus is the lead world builder for the game and served as the main director on the last two series of Doctor Who.
- Potential investors should note that Project Quantum is nowhere close to coming out and the developer doesn’t have a release window.
QBIT stock was up 20.5% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon.
There’s more crypto news worth checking out below!
InvestorPlace frequently provides coverage of crypto and there are a few stories worth looking into today. That includes the latest concerning XRP (CCC:XRP-USD), Ethereum Classic (CCC:ETC-USD), and Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). You can find out all about that at the following links!
More Crypto News for Wednesday
- Ripple (XRP) Crypto News: The Big Announcement That Has XRP Prices Gaining Today
- If Billionaires Own Ethereum Classic They’re Keeping Pretty Quiet About It
- The Magneto Update Shouldn’t Move Ethereum Classic Prices Long-Term
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.