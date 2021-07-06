Reddit Stocks: Why AMC, WISH, GME, CLOV and NOK Are Trending Today

Reddit stocks are on the move Tuesday morning with some of the social media forums’ favorite companies releasing news.
Let’s dive into the most recent news affecting some of the top Reddit stocks today.
Why Reddit Stocks Are Trending
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock starts us off with shares climbing 2% higher as of this writing. This comes after the company said it won’t seek shareholder approval to issue more shares of its stock.
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares are rising more than 3% this morning. This comes alongside a decent amount of trading as Reddit attempts to pump up the price of the stock today.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) isn’t joining fellow Reddit stocks rising today and is instead heading over 2% lower this morning. While the shares did start up today, they quickly fell below the previous trading days’ close. That continues the negative movement the stock has seen over the last few weeks.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) also isn’t doing so hot today with shares dropping more than 10% this morning. That comes as Reddit reacts to the lock-up period ending today.
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is the final Reddit stock we’re looking at today with shares rising slightly in early morning trading. There doesn’t appear to be any specific news behind NOK’s movement today.
