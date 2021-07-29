Tesla AI Day: 15 Things to Know About the Upcoming Aug. 19 Event

Elon Musk has announced that a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) AI Day is set to take place on Aug. 19, 2021.
Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming event.
- Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, announced the event via his Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).
- The only explanation from Musk came from a response Tweet to another user.
- In it, he said the sole goal of Tesla AI Day is to recruit “the best AI talent to join Tesla.”
- Unfortunately, he didn’t go into any further details about what to expect.
- That means we don’t know if it will be a public showing or a private one.
- Even so, we have a few guesses.
- Tesla has held similar events in the past for its batteries and self-driving vehicles.
- If this event is similar to those, we’re likely to see a presentation at the very least.
- However, it’s also possible that the event takes place behind closed doors without a grand show.
- Either way, we’re going to have to wait a bit longer before we can learn more details about the Tesla AI Day.
- As for how today’s news is treating TSLA stock, it’s been good for it.
- Shares of TSLA are up 4.6% as of Thursday morning but are still down 7.3% since the start of the year.
- TSLA shares are also seeing steady trading following today’s announcement.
- As of this writing, more than 21 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
- For perspective, the electric vehicle (EV) company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 25.4 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.