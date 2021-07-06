Tiger King Crypto: What Is TKING? 10 Things to Know About the New Meme Coin

Tiger King (CCC:TKING-USD) crypto is catching the eye of investors as the meme cryptocurrency sees massive gains this morning.
Let’s take a dive into the world of Tiger King Joe Exotic to learn all about his cryptocurrency.
- Starting off, Tiger King is a crypto token based on Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD).
- Joe Exotic and his legal team launched the crypto as he continues to serve time in prison.
- Joe Exotic got a portion of the crypto during its launch and each purchase continues to increase his ownership.
- The goal is for him to use the funds gained from the meme crypto to cover legal fees and medical bills.
- Other features worth noting include “a liquidity lock, upcoming token burn in three months, a no-ownership, verified contract, and a professional marketing team to augment and amplify the efforts of Joe’s representatives.”
- The recent interest in TKING is being pushed by Matt Wallace.
- Wallace is a YouTuber that has been pushing Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) with his daily coverage of the crypto.
- While he’s still invested in DOGE, Wallace has also started investing in Tiger King crypto.
- He believes the digital asset is set to gain as a Tiger King show and movie are on the way.
- This has his largest holdings being Dogecoin, Tiger King, and Ethereum, in that order.
TKING is rising 117.6% over a 24-hour period on Tuesday morning.
Of course, there’s plenty of other crypto news to keep up with outside of Tiger King.
InvestorPlace has the latest crypto coverage that investors need to keep up with. That includes the latest information concerning Solana (CCC:SOL-USD), Baby Doge Coin (CCC:BABYDOGE-USD), and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA). You can learn all about that at the links below!
More Recent Crypto News
- Solana Has a Bright Future as an Ethereum Alternative
- Is There Anything to Love About Baby Doge Coin?
- Marathon Digital Holdings Is Too Winded to Finish This Crypto Race
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.